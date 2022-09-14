Join Our Communities of Northwest Stokes County for FarmFest Along the Sunflower Trail This Saturday!

The weatherman is promising delightful weather for Saturday’s FarmFest celebration. What could be better than a day spent in beautiful northwest Stokes County enjoying great food, music and entertaining displays of agricultural life? You can tailor your visit to focus on crafts, antiques, farm tools, history, or science. Or you can visit every stop and really soak up all that FarmFest has to offer.

For those interested in crafts, there are several stops that will satisfy: in addition to delicious food, Southern Classics has silk flower arrangements, tee shirts, jewelry and more; Parkers Packhouse is filled with signs and seasonal decorations made from locally sourced wood; and Michele’s-k-kraft studio offers a variety of handmade items sewn from cotton canvas including bags, aprons, and pillows.

There is nothing cuter than a baby goat! You can check out the Dwarf Nigerian kids at Marshall Creek Farm where you can even help name some of this year’s kids.

The Bowman Road Antique House is stuffed with antique furniture, glassware, jewelry and linens. There is a large collection of antique dolls. Come learn how these items were used in years past. Many of these pieces will be on sale.

Hotdogs will be served at the Francisco Community building from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and barbeque sandwiches will be on sale from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Francisco’s best bakers will have a variety of treats available at the Bakers’ Corner. While there, don’t forget to buy your raffle ticket. The raffle drawing will be held at the end of the day, but you do not have to be present to win. Local students contributed the prizes shown. You can view all of the prizes, including the handcrafted Shaker table, tractor quilt, sculpture and more at the FarmFest Welcome Center.