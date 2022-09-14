Palmetto to show “Town Movie”

On Sunday, Sept. 18, The Palmetto Theatre is set to screen a documentary film showcasing the historic town of Walnut Cove as it was filmed in 1940.

Back in the 1940s, many small towns throughout North Carolina would document the way of life in their area to promote and showcase their communities. A group of citizens got together at the Walnut Cove Episcopal Church and decided that they would make a film capturing life in Walnut Cove and the surrounding areas. The preacher at the church, Stratton Lawrence, owned a 16mm movie camera. Along with fellow citizens, Lawrence ran an ad in the local paper in the month of October inviting people to Walnut Cove to be a part of the movie.

On the day that filming commenced, Walnut Cove was packed with people in the community wanting to be a part of the motion picture. According to Durward Bennett, filming started in Danbury where a big political rally was being held at the courthouse. The rally made its way into the movie, along with several of the local businesses in Danbury. The film crew then traveled to Pine Hall, where they filmed a bit at Tom Preston’s Store. In the film, one can see patrons coming into the store, as well as the employees that worked there at the time. After Pine Hall, the crew went to Walnut Cove where they went up and down the streets documenting the downtown area. Hundreds of people showed up in the town of Walnut Cove that day.

The film was screened in the original Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove, which was the only indoor theater in Stokes County. After that initial showing, it was shown again years later at the current Palmetto Theatre before disappearing into obscurity. It eventually resurfaced and a DVD was made out of the film, which was distributed amongst the community. The Palmetto Group has decided to screen the film once more at the theater that it had once been screened for the public to see it again. The film is not only a time capsule for the town of Walnut Cove and Stokes County, but an important historical artifact.

The film will be screened at The Palmetto Theatre at 3:00 p.m. No admission cost, but contributions are welcomed. There will be live interviews, narration, artifacts displayed, and more. For more information visit https://www.palmettowalnutcove.com or visit The Palmetto Theatre of Walnut Cove on Facebook.