Nancy Reynolds News

Doris Sams is a patient now at Village Care due to a fall.

Jean and Marshall Gordy visited their daughter Valerie and husband Anthony Bowman in Newman, Georgia over Labor Day weekend.

Happy birthday to Sam Cromer, Linda McDaniel and Tina McGee.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Landon Bennett, who was found dead at his home on Brims Grove Road last Thursday.

Sympathy is also extended to the Beth Goins family.

The turkey shoots at the Rock House Ruritan Club will start back Saturday, October 1st. Food will be available at 5 pm with the shooting starting at 6 pm.

Please keep in your prayers Dale Marshall, Doris Sams Teresa Callahan, Mary Sue Chapman, Kathy Francis, Vickie G Lawson, Kathy Arrington, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Joyce Love, Jimmy Inman, Erline Merritt, Bailey and Marian Nunn, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Sechrist, Anne Gordon, Betty Humphries, Tom Tilley, and Danny Sisk,