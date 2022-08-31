UNCG architecture students visit Walnut Cove to make way for wellness center

Property for the community center site in Walnut Cove.

UNCG architecture students visited Walnut Cove on Tuesday to make way for an upcoming health and wellness center.

In 2017, nonprofit organization, Times of Refreshing (on the Old Paths), located at The Well in Walnut Cove, raised $50,000 to purchase the old Dodson Hotel property at the corner of Main and 2nd streets, with the plan of building the first-ever health and wellness community center in Walnut Cove.

UNCG alumni and founder of Times of Refreshing, Leslie Bray Brewer, reached out to the UNCG architectural department to see about forming a partnership to get student ideas for the design of the coming facility. “In mid-July, I met with Professor Travis Hicks of the architectural department,” says Brewer. “As well as one of his senior students and one of his former students who now works with a big architectural firm. After our meeting, they emailed me that they wanted to take on our project for their fall semester.”

After five years of working to change zoning regulations to allow a community center, dealing with the planning and zoning board, having engineers draw up the site plan, and trying to find an affordable architect, Brewer said that she gladly welcomed the news.

On Aug. 30, Prof. Hicks and 18 of his architectural students traveled to Walnut Cove to look over the site, meet with community leaders, and take photographs and notes as they contemplate a design. “This is a really huge deal for our county,” says Brewer. “A couple of years ago, the Board of County Commissioners nearly split as they voted down a proposal to build a community center in Meadows, but they now support what I feel to build Walnut Cove, which would be available to anyone in the surrounding area. I have also gone before the Walnut Cove Town Board with a presentation, and they are on board as well.”

Times of Refreshing (on Old Paths) located at “The Well” in Walnut Cove is a nonprofit corporation and Christian ministry whose roots go back to 1999 when a small group of locals would gather together in prayer meetings in Walnut Cove. The united church group meets regularly for Bible study, worship, preaching, teaching, and singing.

