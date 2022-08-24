FarmFest Along the Sunflower Trail returns on Sept. 17

Mark your calendar now for Sept. 17 when FarmFest Along the Sunflower Trail returns to Francisco. On the third Saturday of each September, the community pauses to celebrate their farming heritage along with their homegrown and handmade traditions. You are invited to join the celebration.

Old time as well as modern sustainable farming practices will be on display along the trail. Heirloom apples will be offered for sale at a local orchard. Area crafters will have items on display and for sale.

Start your exploration at the Welcome Center located adjacent to the Francisco Community Building at 7104 Hwy 89 W, in Francisco. Pick up a Sunflower Trail map and a snack. While you are at the Welcome Center, vote for your favorite photo in the photo contest and buy a raffle ticket. Maybe you will win one of the fantastic raffle prizes!

Proceeds from the raffle go directly to support the community. Each year, Francisco artisans contribute prizes to the raffle. An annual favorite is the hand-crafted Shaker table created by Bill Hart, retired teacher and track coach, from a walnut tree harvested from the Tucker homeplace.

For more information about FarmFest Along the Sunflower Trail and to see more great, prizes visit the Francisco FarmFest Facebook page. If you would like to buy raffle tickets ahead of FarmFest, contact Regina Rollins at ginapoint25@gmail.com.