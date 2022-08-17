Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club to have their monthly meeting

Many thanks to all those who came out for the benefit for Angie Bowman. “We were overwhelmed by the support for Jackie and Dustin, and I was proud to help Kenzie put this together. We came out of this with a new love for our community for sure. All walks of life coming together and helping a friend in need was truly humbling, and I honestly feel like I’m a different man than I was a week ago,” says Brandon Stahly.

Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club will have their monthly meeting on Thursday, August 25, at 7 pm. If you are interested in becoming a member, please attend for more information and join our discussion about the upcoming Ridgefest in October.

Delta United Methodist Church, located at 5984 Hwy. 704 in Sandy Ridge, will have a yard sale Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 7 am until 5 pm. Shelvie Dodson states there will be lots of good items to choose from as well as baked goods on Saturday.

Sandy Ridge Music Association will not have music at the community center on September 10. Instead we will join The Stokes Stomp as they set up a second stage for bluegrass music this year. Appearing will be High Strung featuring our local boys George Cutchins and Josh Hudson.

Pine Hall Elementary will have Bingo on Friday, September 16; doors open at 5 pm and Bingo starts at 6. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be served from 5 to 7.

Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser will be Saturday, September 17; doors open at 6 and first ball will drop at 7 pm sharp.

The 3rd Annual Foothills Farm Festival will be Saturday, October 1, from 8 am to 7 pm at 1463 Snow Hill Church Road in Danbury. Cheryl Knight states, “So much to see and experience this year! We are super excited to share all about our farming heritage and corn harvest as well as antique tractors and engines, farm animals, great homemade food and awesome bluegrass music. Please mark your calendars!”

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Gladys Joyce Martin, age 81, who passed away Monday, August 8, Donald “Wray” Mabe, age 62, who passed away Tuesday, August 9, James Clyde Pack, age 74, who passed away Saturday, August 13 and Betty Nelson Steele, age 78, who passed away Sunday, August 14.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“In life, it’s important to know when to stop arguing with people and simply let them be wrong.” – Unknown

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Pour-4-ingredients-to-a-slow-cooker

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup chicken broth

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 box of Stove Top Chicken Stuffing Mix

1/2 cup water

Place chicken in slow cooker and pour broth over it. Place soup, stuffing and water in bowl; blend and pour over chicken. Cook on low for 7 hours.

Call Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.