Bluegrass concert is Saturday

Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Never Too Late Bluegrass Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m.

This band is from the Pleasant Garden/Greensboro area and was formed in 2001. They are known for their fantastic bluegrass picking and performing and perform regularly in the Piedmont area. Band members are Brent Fain on guitar, Kent Huffman on bass, Bruce Hill on banjo and Jim Grubbs on mandolin. Come on out and bring a friend for another Bluegrass Saturday Night on The Ridge.

There will be a benefit for Angela Bowman this Saturday at 6 p.m. at 2760 NC Hwy. 704 in Lawsonville. Sadly, she passed away on Sunday after battling cancer for several years. Organized by Kenzie Stahly, events planned are a silent auction including gift cards from local businesses, Morgan Mabe, a local hair stylist, will offer feather and glitter hair extensions, musicians playing throughout the night, Corn Hole Tournament ($40 entry fee for a chance to win $400), hot dogs, cold drinks and homemade desserts, Team Angie T-Shirts for sale, and last but not least, for $5 donation, try your hand at dunking North Stokes Basketball Coach David Anderson in a tank of cold water.

Please support this family, they need the community’s help now more than ever. To donate/contribute, contact Kenzie at 336-745-1030. Also, raffle tickets are being sold to win a 12’ W x 21’ L x 5’ H regular roof carport, color of your choice, DIY Kit, winner will choose where and when to drop off or pick up materials, retail price $1,700. Tickets are $10 for 1 ticket or $25 for 3. Contact Devon with any questions at 336-842-9714 or Kenzie at above number.

Also, on Saturday, Lawsonville Ruritan Club will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 4589 NC 8 Hwy. N. There is an urgent need for blood donors; you can go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

The Sandy Ridge Tent Revival will continue through this Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Pastor Randy Cook, Brother Todd McKeehan and Brother Barry Spears are the featured speakers with gospel singing nightly.

Northern Stokes Food, Fun and Friends will be at the Lawsonville Community Building on Tuesday, August 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for kids in grades K – 5. Games, stories, crafts and a meal will be provided. For more information, call 336-593-8366.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Angela Dianna Bowman, age 50, who passed away Sunday, August 7 and Tasha Renee Cardwell, age 29, who passed away Monday, August 8.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“We all lose friends. We lose them in death, to distance, and over time. But even though they may be lost, hope is not. The key is to keep them in your heart, and when the time is right, you can pick up the friendship right where you left off. Even the lost find their way home when you leave the light on.” – Amy Marie Walz

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Sweet Corn Spoon Bread

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 can cream style corn

1 cup sour cream

1 stick butter, melted

1 pkg. Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

3 eggs

1/2 tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix all together, pour into cast iron skillet and bake for 35 – 40 minutes or bread is golden brown and set. This bread is so soft, you will need a spoon to eat it with. Serve hot with plenty of butter.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.