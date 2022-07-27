A big-hearted true friend

Michael Stahly, you have a big heart. While at school on April 14, Brendan Hairston heard that his house was on fire. Michael is Brendan’s best friend; they have been friends since elementary school. He left school and followed Brendan home and has been very supportive since the fire. Michael told his Dad, “We have to do something. Let’s get some people to play music and raise some money.”

Thanks to the Stahly family for hosting this event. The music was great, and Michael, you were great. Also, thank you to those who donated the barbecue, Sweet Revenge Bakery in Eden for donating the baked goods, Pinto’s Café and Red Top Café for donating the soft drinks and Sunset Slush of Stokes County for setting up their delicious slush cart. Brandon and Angela, you all did a great job!

Thank you to all the Sandy Ridge Ruritans that did trash pickup this past Saturday. I drove toward Sandy Ridge and noticed the orange bags on the side of the road and how clean the roadside was. However, I was surprised, while driving to church Sunday morning, at all the trash that was throw out in one day! That is sad and disrespectful to those who worked in the heat picking up trash from litterbugs. Take your trash home and put it in your garbage can.

The Sandy Ridge Tent Revival is scheduled for August 7 – 12 at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Pastor Randy Cook, Brother Todd McKeehan and Brother Barry Spears will be the featured speakers with gospel singing nightly. For more information, call 336-407-3295.

Lawsonville Ruritan Club will sponsor a blood drive on August 13 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 4589 NC 8 Hwy. N. There is an urgent need for blood donors; you can go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Never Too Late Bluegrass Band to the community center on August 13 beginning at 6 p.m.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“You build on failure. You use it as a stepping stone. Close the door on the past. You don’t try to forget the mistakes, but you don’t dwell on it. You don’t let it have any of your energy, or any of your time, or any of your space.” – Johnny Cash

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Taco Ranch Meatballs

2 large eggs

1 (1 oz.) pkg. taco seasoning (reserve 1-1/2 tsp. for dipping sauce)

1 tbsp. ranch seasoning mix (from a packet)

2 lbs. lean ground beef

3/4 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

1 cup prepared ranch dressing

fresh chopped cilantro, for topping/garnish (optional)

3/4 cup plain bread crumbs

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk the ranch dressing with 1 1/2 tbsp. taco seasoning until well mixed. Cover the dipping sauce and keep it in the fridge. In a large bowl, place the ground beef, bread crumbs, cheese, eggs, ranch seasoning and the rest of the taco seasoning from the packet. Mix well until combined. Shape the meat mixture into 1 1/2” balls (around 2 tbsp. of mixture per ball) and put them on the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the meatballs are completely cooked and browned. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chopped cilantro. Serve right away with dipping sauce.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.

