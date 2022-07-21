A few ways to save at the grocery store

I don’t normally brag about going on expensive trips, but I just got back from an apparent luxury trip to the grocery store and I want you to know that Main Street must have turned into Madison Avenue. I suspect that you already know this however.

Perhaps we could talk about a few ways to save some money at the grocery store this week instead of talking about recipes. Here are my favorite ways to save.

Spices and seasonings. You know the spice area of your grocery store, right? All of the spices are lined up in racks with prices starting at nearly $2 for a tiny jar of some powder? One of my favorite examples of this is Bay Leaves. In the red topped bottle I usually buy bay leaves for about $5 for seven leaves. However, I can walk around to the other side of the shelving to the Hispanic foods section and find bay leaves in a large bag (about 30 leaves) for $2. No joke.

The same goes for the garlic powder, onion powder, cinnamon and some other spices. Always check the Hispanic spice section for your spices before heading to the main spice section. If you don’t need a giant bag of cinnamon sticks, repackage some in small zip lock bags and give them to neighbors. What a precious gift during hard times!

Cook more from scratch. For example, I notice that ready rice (the kind you just heat in the microwave) is about $3 for approximately two servings (I could eat the whole bag in one sitting if you want to know the truth). A huge bag of uncooked white rice is the same price and there are about 20 or more servings in that bag. It takes about 15 minutes to make rice and once you have mastered it, you’ll say, “why did I ever waste my money on ready rice?”

Even if you don’t feel up to “real rice,” Minute rice is ready in one minute and is still less expensive than the heat in the bag rice. Literally mix boiling water with the minute rice and let it sit for one minute. Add whatever flavorings you please. The same goes for most precooked items: pre-boiled eggs, already cooked bacon and sausage, etc. None are a huge time investment and not hard to do yourself.

Ground Chicken. Everyone got all turned on by ground turkey a few years ago. It’s still a good choice for many things. I notice that ground chicken goes unnoticed though and is often less expensive. Like ground turkey, chicken requires quite a bit of seasoning and you can vastly improve the flavor if you add a small amount of ground pork to your ground chicken.

Larger quantities. Buying in larger quantities is often a great cost savings. For example, I only ever need less than a half gallon of milk but a half gallon is about the same price as a gallon. You can freeze milk and so, it’s always the best idea to buy the whole gallon and freeze the part I won’t use this week. Quart size freezer bags work for me, they might work for you as well. This also works with buying larger quantities of cleaning items (no need to freeze), cereals, etc.

Reduced meats. Because I usually shop in the morning, I often catch the butcher putting reduced stickers on the meats. This is how I get so many delicious items for half price! I take them right home and put them into the freezer. It’s a great way to save money. Of course, avoid meat that is discolored or has a hole in the packaging.

Bread. I don’t eat an entire loaf of bread in a week and what a shame to throw it away. Bread can be frozen but it often changes the texture and makes it more crumbly, which I really don’t like (I’m picky like that). The bakery area has started offering tiny or partial loaves of fresh baked bread. That is just the right amount for me. Of course, it costs more than a half loaf of commercially baked bread, but it’s less than a whole loaf and I don’t have to throw any away or freeze any.

Off brand vs name brand. There are some things that I thought I would never compromise on. I am dedicated to my brand of toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, canned tomatoes, etc. At least that is how I used to think before the pandemic changed everything and I didn’t even see my favorite brands for months. I’ve learned that often off brand is just as good and occasionally better than name brand. Be willing to give another brand a try when the price is a lot different. You might be surprised.

Looking at my grocery store receipt, do you know what cost me even more than the food? Yep! The cleaning supplies. Compare prices before mindlessly picking up cleaning supplies at the grocery store. You might be able to do better at the local dollar store, big box store or corner store. We all have to be a bit more mindful of our dollars these days.

Finally, these aren’t days to live dangerously. I’ve noticed that I spend a lot more money when I go to the grocery store without a list and without any idea what I might fix for meals this week. I save the most money when I make a meal plan, write down a list and head to the store after eating a full meal and when I am not thirsty. The second best option is to put in a grocery store order online for outside pick up. Then, all temptation is removed for on the spot pick ups in the store. Always allow yourself a few special cheats to keep at home like an extra bag of chips or some chocolate. This way you don’t spend extra money at a convenience store during the week either.

Best wishes on controlling your grocery costs and if you see me eyeing some precooked frozen sausage at the grocery store, remind me about this article and point me towards the breakfast sausage.

Wendi Spraker is CEO, Food Writer, Recipe Developer and Dish Washer at LoavesandDishes.net and one of the Dorks with Sporks duo, a mother-daughter Adventure in Take-Out podcast. Find them on our website at Dorks with Sporks or wherever you listen to podcasts.