Bingo fundraiser coming up

If you did not make it to the bluegrass music this past Saturday, you missed a great show. The Country Boys were fantastic! We had a large crowd; several dancers were there flatfooting and dancing the Two-Step. Join us August 13 as Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Never Too Late Bluegrass Band to the community center at 6 p.m.

Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser is this Saturday at the community building. Doors open at 6 and first ball will drop at 7 p.m. Cover-all prize is $100 cash. All proceeds are for the upkeep and maintenance of the building.

Join Northern Stokes Food, Fun and Friends on Tuesday, July 19 at the Lawsonville Community Building from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is for kids in grades K – 5; games, stories, crafts and a meal will be provided. If, for some reason, your child cannot make it in July, mark your calendar for August 2 and August 16. For more information, call 336-593-8366.

There will be a benefit for Jessica Deskins and her family on Saturday, July 23, beginning at 7 p.m. Hosted by Brandon Stahly at 2760 NC Hwy. 704 in Lawsonville, there will be lots of music and food. Sunset Slush of Stokes County will be there scooping up your favorite flavor. Jessica lost everything in a house fire on April 14. Bring a friend, bring your chair and help support this family in making their new house a home and create new memories. Any musicians who are interested, contact Brandon at 336-413-4428.

The Sandy Ridge Tent Revival is scheduled for August 7 – 12 at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Pastor Randy Cook, Brother Todd McKeehan and Brother Barry Spears will be the featured speakers with gospel singing nightly. For more information, call 336-407-3295.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Andrew Sanders Shelton, age 29, who passed away Thursday, June 30, and Kayla Renea Setliff, age 30, who passed away Tuesday, July 5.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“If you spend your time hoping someone will suffer the consequences for what they did to your heart, then you’re allowing them to hurt you a second time in your mind.” – Shannon L. Adler

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Stuffed Shells

1 lb. ground beef

1 lb. Johnsonville mild Italian Sausage

1 box jumbo shells

spaghetti sauce

32 oz. ricotta cheese

10 oz. frozen spinach, drain well

1 cup parmesan cheese

1 cup mozzarella cheese

2 eggs

garlic powder

Italian seasoning

salt

pepper

Cook pasta shells according to box instructions. While pasta shells are cooking, brown ground beef and sausage; drain. In large bowl, add ricotta cheese, spinach, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, eggs, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper to taste. Add meat to mixture and mix well. Pour a little spaghetti sauce in bottom of pan, stuff shells and lay in pan. Pour additional sauce on top and sprinkle with provolone and mozzarella blend. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes.

My daughter-in-law, Tabitha, invited me to supper last week and made these stuffed shells. They were delicious!

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.