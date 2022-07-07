Nancy Reynolds News

Happy Birthday to Gay Heath, Ron Harper, and Heather Johnson.

Happy belated anniversary wishes to Jean and Marshall Gordy celebrating 47 years together.

We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Claude Williamson. Claude had suffered many years with heart, lung, kidney and cancer problems. He was retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a member of the Rock House Ruritan Club and member of the Old Country Church. He passed away at the Universal Health Care in King. Funeral services were held Friday at the Colonial Funeral Home in Madison. He is survived by his wife Sue Puckett Williamson, daughters, Jennifer McHone (Jonathan), Amy Cook (Bobby), and Heather Glidewell (Dwan); 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; and one brother Joe Williamson. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Rock House Ruritan Club, 2889 NC 268 East, Pinnacle, NC 27043.

The Rock House Ruritan will have a yard sale every Friday and Saturday starting July 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will continue until July 30. Several families have donated furniture, clothes (some with the tags still on them), household items. The yard sale will be upstairs as well as downstairs. More items will be added each week due to the large amount we have received. The funds will go toward scholarships. This past year they gave $2,100 out in scholarships.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will have its annual Todd Gordon Memorial Tractor Show on August 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $10 for a $1,000 money giveaway. There will be more details later.

Please keep in your prayers Teresa Callahan, Mary Sue Chapman, Kathy Francis, Fern Gordon, Vickie Lawson, Kathy Arrington, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Joyce Love, Shirley Hicks, Debbie Manring, Jimmy Inman, Jacqueline Sams, Mike Cox, Erline Merritt, Gina Gainey, Bailey and Marian Nunn, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Sechrist, Anne Gordon, Betty Humphries, Tom Tilley, and Danny Sisk.