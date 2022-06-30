Nancy Reynolds News

Eli Johnson celebrated his 9th birthday with a party at his home Sunday afternoon with about 30-35 family and friends.

Happy birthday to Ed Lupo, Laureen Palmer, Ron Harper and Gerald Jones.

Happy belated 80th birthday to Melvin McCreary.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will not be having any more turkey shoots until Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Rock House Ruritan will have a yard sale every Friday and Saturday starting July 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will continue until July 30. Several families have donated furniture, clothes (some with the tags still on them), household items. The yard sale will be upstairs as well as downstairs. More items will be added each week due to the large amount we have received. The funds will go toward scholarships. This past year they gave $2,100 out in scholarships.

Please keep in your prayers Teresa Callahan, Mary Sue Chapman, Kathy Francis, Fern Gordon, Vickie Lawson, Kathy Arrington, Rebecca Moore, Rickey Felts, Sue Lupo, Claude Williamson, Delano Creson, Joyce Love, Shirley Hicks, Debbie Manring, Jimmy Inman, Jacqueline Sams, Mike Cox, Erline Merritt, Gina Gainey, Bailey and Marian Nunn, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Sechrist, Anne Gordon, Betty Humphries, Tom Tilley, and Danny Sisk.