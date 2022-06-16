Dragon Glass Winery opening slated

You missed a great show if you didn’t make it to hear NuHiway this past Saturday. Thank you to George Cutchins, Karen and Benny Bullins and Wanda Shelton for all your help. Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome the Country Boys to the community center on July 9.

Dragon Glass Winery, located at 2182 Bethesda Church Road, will have a grand opening on June 18. Doors will open at 1 p.m. with the band, Rivermist, taking the stage at 8 p.m. There is a $15 cover charge for the Rivermist show. Check out their Facebook page for upcoming events.

Oak Ridge Baptist Church, located at 4128 NC Hwy. 704 E., will have Spark Studio Vacation Bible School June 19 – 24 nightly from 6 – 8:30. Ages nursery to youth are welcome to come and enjoy crafts, recreation, nightly lessons, missions and more.

Make plans to attend the Fourth of July Celebration at Piney Grove Middle School on Saturday, July 2. This kicks off at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. with a cruise-in the parking lot. Then move on over to the football field at 3 p.m. where the fun begins. There will be lots of food vendors including Sunset Slush of Stokes County, deep fried Oreos and funnel cakes, Foothills Farm Ice Cream and many more. If you are interested in setting up as a vendor, contact Tory Mabe at 336-972-5150. Music line-up for 2022 is: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Debbie Bennett, 4:45 – 5:30 p.m. Mayo Mountain Praise & Worship, 5:45 – 6:45 p.m. Jacob Harbour & Friends, 7 – 8 p.m. None of the Above, 8:20 – 9:20 Taylor Vaden & Memphis Thunder. Fireworks will begin around 9:20 p.m. with Taylor Vaden coming back on stage after the fireworks.

Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser will resume July 16 at 7 p.m. at the community building.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Robert Franklin Wickline, age 63, who passed away Tuesday, June 7.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“My father said there are two kinds of people in the world: givers and takers. The takers may eat better, but the givers sleep better.” – Marlo Thomas

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

French Bread Pizza

Cut a loaf of French bread in half and top with pizza sauce, cheese and toppings of your choice – pepperoni, sausage crumbles, bacon, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, etc. Let your kids build their own. Bake at 475 degrees for 10 – 15 minutes.

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers, grandfathers and all men who have stepped up as role models and made a difference in the life of a child. Celebrate, relax and spend the day with your family if at all possible.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.