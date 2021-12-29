Sandy Ridge News: Ruritans install officers, honor Angie Joyce

James Ellington presents Angie Joyce with 2021 Ruritan of the Year Award.

The Sandy Ridge Ruritans installed new officers for 2022 at their meeting on Dec. 16. Congratulations to President Andy Melvin, Vice President Derrick Vickers, Secretary David Hogan, Treasurer Angie Joyce and Director James Ellington.

Joyce was also selected as 2021 Ruritan of the Year.

The Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Grassifieds on Jan. 8 at the Community Center, beginning at 6 pm.

David Manuel will prepare his famous stew on Jan. 15 as a fundraiser for the Sandy Ridge Community Center. To preorder, call Kaye at 336-871-8477 or Carolyn at 336-871-4075. David’s stew will be ready for pickup at 11:30 a.m. at the Center.

The Northeast Stokes Volunteer Fire Department still has the green reflective address signs available for $15. Call the station at 336-871-2334 to order.

Please keep Tessa White Joyce’s Mom, Marcia Jones, in your thoughts and prayers. She is at Cone Hospital recovering from brain surgery.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Mildred Smith Bullins, 88, who passed away Dec. 7; Marie Alfredine “Deanie” Venable Merritt, 89, who passed away Dec. 7; Mary Juanita Williams Martin, 80, who passed away Dec. 8; Barbara Ann Mabe, 60, who passed away Dec. 10; Janet Rose Buss, 74, who passed away Dec. 13; Travis Andrew Mabe, 42, who passed away Dec. 18; Clara “Polly” Williams Fulcher, 86, who passed away Dec. 21; and John Luther Martin, 70, who passed away Dec. 23.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“You don’t get to choose how you’re going to die or when. You can only decide how you’re going to live.” – Joan Baez

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Hot Corn Dip

2 15 oz. cans whole kernel corn, drained

½ cup mayonnaise

1 cup cream cheese

1-2 pickled jalapenos, finely minced

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

2 cups grated mozzarella cheese, divided

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

10 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

2 green onions, sliced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch cast iron skillet or similar sized casserole dish. In a large bowl, combine corn, mayonnaise, cream cheese, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, 1½ cups mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese. Stir well until fully combined. Season mixture with salt and pepper. Add crumbled bacon and green onions; stir until combined. Spread the mixture in skillet, sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese and bake for 30 minutes until bubbly. Turn on broiler and bake for one or two more minutes or until golden brown. Garnish with green onions and serve warm from the oven with crackers or tortilla chips.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4076 with Sandy Ridge news.