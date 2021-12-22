Loaves and Dishes: Un-blocking with some general advice

Sometimes I sit down to write my column and the ideas and the words just flow. Many times I don’t even think about what I’m writing (some of you have probably thought, “I wish she would think a little more about what she is writing”) and before I know it, my column is complete. Other times, I sit and sit trying to find just the right thing that will help you the most.

That, my friends, is called Writer’s Block. It’s a condition where the empty page mocks you while your own thoughts go further and further down the “I’m failing at this” rabbit hole. The negative self talk overcomes you until you must take to the refuge of the couch to recuperate. I’ve heard others in my home sometimes call this laziness, but that’s not the noun I use to describe myself.

I’ve noticed this week that “cooking block” is also a thing. I can’t even tell you how many people have called, texted, emailed and left website comments with idea requests for their holiday meals, parties and larger crowds.

Here’s my general advice for all things holiday:

Go look at your kitchen. Take account of what you have to cook with. If you have four stove eyes and an oven then you can comfortably cook four immediate stovetop items (probably no more than 3-4 quarts each) and cook/warm two or three casserole dishes in the oven. If you are planning for a big ham or turkey, then you are going to have to plan ahead how to get that in and out of the oven before or after your other oven dishes. If you have a crockpot, instant pot, electric fryer, rice cooker, electric eye, large toaster oven, grill, outdoor cooker, air fryer or other cooking appliance, then you open up a world of possibilities. Be creative in considering your cooking options. The idea of parties, holidays and get-togethers is that the cook also gets to socialize and spend time with friends and family. To achieve this, you have to consider a menu that allows you to be mostly finished in the kitchen by the time the guests arrive. You want to be able to welcome guests, serve them a drink and maybe a snack while you wait for the final guests to arrive. No one wants to arrive at your home, look around at other guests that they haven’t seen for a year and try to make friendly conversation while you are sweating and whirling around in the kitchen with your hair all crazy and a dusting of flour covering your whole person. You might be needed more for applying social grease to the skids to keep your guests feeling happy. Be sure to plan for sufficient quantities of everything but don’t cook so much that you’ll have huge amounts left over. Generally, ⅓ to ½ lbs. of meat per person is the right amount. Consider if your cut of meat has a lot of fat or bone because that will be added to the package weight but isn’t something you can feed guests. Also consider if the meat will end up with an end that is always overcooked, difficult to cut, etc. So, if a very fatty ham with a bone weighs 10 lbs., that’s about the right amount for 10-12 people (bone, fat and an end that is difficult to cut into a portion for a person). A ½-1 cup of side dishes is about the right serving size per person. A 9×13 baking dish holds twelve 1 cup servings, thus it will serve 12-24 people, depending on the dish. If you have a lot of side dishes, people tend to serve themselves less and if you have only a few side dishes, people will tend to serve themselves more. You can figure 16-24 oz of beverage per person. (It’s always good to keep some bottled water on hand, it’s inexpensive and a “go to” for many people since it’s what they are used to, even if it isn’t the best for the environment). This is the biggest tip of all. Cut it out and tape it to the inside of your kitchen cabinet. … When planning for a get together, prepare a mix of things that you can make ahead, buy in a store and make homemade. Do not overwhelm yourself with things that have to be prepared on the day of the event or you will end the day exhausted and with aching feet having enjoyed none of your company. For example, you might want to plan to buy a Honey Baked Ham, purchase some tasty rolls at a bakery, make your mom’s famous hashbrown casserole and marinated vegetable salad from scratch and cook your home-canned garden green beans in the crockpot. For dessert you might ask Suzy to bring her delicious pecan pie and also offer a coconut cake that tastes best on Day 3. This way, the cake is made three days ahead. You pick up the rolls and the ham while you are out shopping during the week. You make the hash brown casserole and marinated vegetable salad the day before and put it in the fridge. On the morning of your dinner, you put the green beans in the crockpot to cook. In the hours before your guests arrive, all you have to do is heat the ham up, bake the casserole and warm the rolls. This gives you plenty of time to set the table, freshen up the bathroom and get a little rest yourself. Boom! Dinner is complete.

So today I’m sharing my mom’s marinated vegetable salad. It’s a vinegary concoction that keeps very well for several days and works best with the hardier veggies. Simply turn the container every so often to keep the vegetables marinated. It’s a lighter side dish and the acidity is a huge help in balancing the palate with a plate full of rich foods. It will help keep your schedule clean because all you have to do is put it into a nice looking serving dish (or if you are in my family, just pull the top off of the tupperware and give it a mix). Happy Holidays to YOU!

Marinated Vegetable Salad

For the salad:

3 cups broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces

2 cups cauliflower florets, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 carrots, peeled and sliced into ¼-inch rounds

1 red bell pepper, chopped small

4 oz. black or green whole olives (without the pit; stuffed with garlic works best)

2 stalks celery, chopped small

1 cup thinly sliced purple onion

1 heaping cup halved or quartered cherry tomatoes¼ cup grated or shaved Parmesan cheese

For the dressing:

½ cup olive or vegetable oil

⅓ cup white wine vinegar

1 Tbs. sugar

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper (or more to taste)

Combine the dressing ingredients in a medium sized bowl using a whisk, whisk until well combined and then set aside.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil (about five quarts or so) and add 1 Tbs. salt to the water. While waiting for the large pot of water to boil, put four cups of ice into a large bowl and add four cups of water. Set aside.

When the water is boiling, put the broccoli and cauliflower into the boiling water and let boil for two minutes. Remove from the boiling water with a large slotted spoon or a kitchen spider or a strainer and put the broccoli and cauliflower into the iced water.

Once the broccoli and cauliflower are cooled, remove them to a colander to drain and dry or to a paper towel lined baking sheet to dry.

Add more ice to the water bowl (pour out some of the water if it is getting too full) and put the carrots into the boiling water. After two minutes remove the carrots to the iced water bowl and after cooling to the colander. You do not have to do this process with the pepper, celery, onions or tomatoes. This process simply softens the veggies enough to be easily edible.

Put all of the veggies in a large bowl, pour the dressing over and toss well. Place into a large sealable container to keep in the refrigerator. Twice a day toss the veggies so that they are recoated in the dressing mix until ready to serve.

Wendi Spraker is CEO, Food Writer, Recipe Developer and Dish Washer at Loaves and Dishes and one of the Dorks with Sporks duo, a mother-daughter “Adventure in Take-Out” podcast. Find her at Dorks with Sporks or wherever you listen to podcasts.