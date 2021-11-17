The Old Paths: How ‘bout those Braves?

I have often wondered what it must be like to live in a city or even a state that has a Major League Baseball team. Although the prospect appears heavenly to me, there would be some negatives — the main one being that I would be tempted to attend every game.

Somehow I don’t think it would go over well for me to cut the sermon short and cancel the altar call just so I could make it to the game on time.

Perhaps I should be grateful that the push to bring MLB to the Triad back in 1998 did not succeed, although I was for it. (Why on earth did most of you Forsyth and Guilford County voters vote against building a MLB stadium in Kernersville?)

But it’s not just baseball. Until the Carolina Panthers came to Charlotte in 1996, we didn’t have a football team either. Many of us just rooted for what we called America’s team back then — the Dallas Cowboys — even though Dallas is more than 1,100 miles from our county seat. Others chose that team up in Washington that doesn’t really have a name anymore.

My childhood was also bereft of a local NBA team. I vaguely remember the old ABA team, the Carolina Cougars, but that era ended in 1974. It was another 14 years before we got the Charlotte Hornets. In another 14 years, they up and ran off to New Orleans. After two years of professional basketball barrenness, the Charlotte Bobcats were born in 2004 and eventually morphed back into the Hornets once again in 2014.

But as a child, I had to choose an out-of-state NBA team to follow, and so I opted for a team 2,500 miles away — the Los Angeles Lakers. Sports enthusiasts in North Carolina have often had to do just that — resort to pulling for faraway teams since the South did not offer a lot of choices.

I assumed that is why so many North Carolinians pull for the Atlanta Braves. But then I realized that I don’t know many locals whose favorite NBA team is the Atlanta Hawks or whose favorite NFL team is the Atlanta Falcons.

So then I assumed that the Braves had been in Atlanta much longer than the Hawks or Falcons. But no, the Falcons were there first — in 1965 — followed by the Braves in 1966. And the Hawks weren’t far behind, arriving in Atlanta in 1968. So longevity isn’t the reason.

Some say the Braves aren’t just the favorites of Southern states that don’t have a team of their own, but that they are also “America’s Team.” And no, it’s not just because they wear red, white and blue.

It is probably because when Ted Turner bought them in the ’70s, he also bought a TV station that would air Braves games nationwide. Superstation TBS made the Braves familiar from California to Wisconsin to Rhode Island to…. well, you get the picture. We might never see other teams play, but everybody and their grandma could see the Braves.

When the Braves won the World Series recently, its fan base exploded. No other MLB team has ever sold as much championship merchandise within one day. In 2020, the LA Dodgers had set the record for most merchandise sold the day after a World Series championship, but the Braves broke that record before 4 p.m. the day after their decisive victory in Game 6. By the end of that day, they had eclipsed the Dodgers’ record sales by 61%!

My economical hubster, who rarely spends money unnecessarily, was online ASAP to buy Braves’ gear. He cautioned me not to be upset by how many t-shirts and hats he had ordered. I simply smiled, knowing that now he could not get upset about the hoodie and t-shirt I had ordered!

How could I begrudge Braves’ apparel to this man who has pulled for his Braves since he was a tiny boy going to Fulton County Stadium with his parents? For years, I have heard him relive the glory days of his favorite player, Fred McGriff, and others such as David Justice and pitching’s terrific trinity of John Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine. I have watched him have his baseball heart ripped out year after year when the Braves would get so close, yet just couldn’t win the big ones.

I have been a Braves fan even longer than my somewhat younger hubster. I was in the stands when Hank Aaron hit home run number 709. One of the thrills of my childhood — although it is not politically correct to admit it these days — was seeing Chief Noc-A-Homa run lightning-fast across the field. (I was quite sure, however, that my speedy Daddy could beat him if only given a chance!)

I had been tempted so many times to give up on the Braves. Too often, they would be flaming hot all season only to taper down to glowing embers come playoff time. But how could I give up on the team Daddy and Mama used to take me down to Atlanta to watch when I was a kid? How could I turn my back on the team I would watch many a night with my parents in their cozy living room while munching popcorn in Mama’s silver bowls and drinking a little “pop,” as Daddy called it, in little brightly-colored Tupperware cups?

When I grew up and had kids of my own, I continued the family tradition. My baseball-loving kids could hardly wait to finish supper so we could head down to Papa and Grandma’s to watch the Bravos. Popcorn and pop inevitably made an appearance — same bowls and cups, slightly more weathered.

On those Old Paths, we traded guesses as to how old Julio Franco was. (Who ever knew?) We did the tomahawk chop when we needed a rally. (I know, I know — we have been told it’s inappropriate now.) I watched my teenage daughters’ eyes light up when handsome, young Jeff Francoeur joined the team. I watched Daddy’s eyes light up when Bobby Cox erupted onto the field.

And we all cheered for Chipper. I mean, wouldn’t you be unAmerican if you didn’t?

I saw my friends sharing similar memories on Facebook. My pal April recently posted a popular meme that read: “Shout out to everyone who grew up watching the Braves with your MeeMaw and PawPaw. This one’s for you.” Bradley noted that a whole generation of Americans grew up watching the Braves, thanks to TBS, with their grandparents or someone similar.

And this whole generation finally saw the Braves win the big one at last, after a 26-year drought. My only sad thought was that I wished Hammerin’ Hank Aaron had been here to see it. It seemed such a shame that he died in the first month of the very year the Braves were destined to become world champions.

But I’d like to think that the legendary #44 saw it after all. Even the most hardened skeptic must admit it is uncanny that the Braves won 44 games before the All-Star break and 44 games after the break, and then won the World Series in the 44th week of the 2021 season. There were even 44 total runs scored in the six World Series games until Freddie Freeman hit that monster shot to make the final tally 45.

Yep, I don’t believe all of those 44s are coincidence. I’d like to think it is a tribute to perhaps the greatest Braves player who ever played this most excellent game. Congratulations to the 2021 Atlanta Braves! Let’s do it again next year!

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.