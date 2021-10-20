The Old Paths: Lighthouse dreams

Has anybody else ever had a desire to live in a lighthouse? Or is just lil’ Leslie who has secretly harbored such a desire since her trip to the Outer Banks of North Carolina when she was 14 years old? Ah, that fantasy land where I lived alone in a tall lighthouse overlooking the mighty Atlantic, huddled up with my books in the windy wintertime, strolling through the sand in the sultry summertime, writing poetry and novels in every season!

Daddy and Mama took us to the beach maybe annually for a short family vacation, but only that once to the Outer Banks. Normally we hit up Carolina or Kure Beach with the rest of the blue-collar tourists. My sister and I frolicked in the surf and made friends with kids from other middle-class families who worked hard all year to afford a small, oceanfront motel room with two double beds for a few days.

Back in those pre-social-media days — you know, that long-ago era when phone calls to anyone farther away than your own town were called long-distance and cost money — those summertime friendships faded fast. The only means of keeping in touch was via letters, delivered by our trusty mailman (“mail carrier” now, to be politically correct).

In those olden days when Amazon simply meant a warrior-like woman or a South American river, when FedEx might mean a former government worker, when the UPS was just three letters in the alphabet for us rural Southern folks, deliveries from the United States Postal Service were highly anticipated events. Mama didn’t have to remind me to go to the mailbox.

What treasure might be in that metal rectangular dome that day? The long-awaited photos from the film canisters we had sent off to York or Clark or Jackrabbit film processing company last week? (We had no clue how those pictures would look in that era before digital and cell phone cameras. “Oh no, my eyes were closed in that picture!” “Will you look at Mama’s red eyes?”)

Or maybe it was the one day each week the Danbury Reporter was delivered. Let’s hurry inside and read Bob Carroll’s “News of Yesteryear” or see what recipe Mother Shorehill has published! Perhaps the mailbox treasure was a postcard from a relative on vacation. Should I try to peel off the stamp for my collection? More than likely, the mail haul would just be bills since online billing had not been invented yet.

My favorite mail day would be when I found a letter addressed to me — perhaps from one of my vacation pen pals … maybe Adrian Bennett, whom I met at Babcock State Park in West Virginia, or Carol Shue, whom I befriended at Carolina Beach.

And if there was no chatty letter for me, I’d amble on back to the house, whereas I had run at full speed on my trip to the mailbox. In these modern days of social media and email, I don’t even think about my roadside mailbox anymore. If it weren’t for my hubster remembering, I probably would let the junk mail and fliers build up indefinitely. (The mail person would be asking, “Did they move? Are they still alive?”)

The only mail-related adrenaline rush I get these days is when the Amazon van pulls into the driveway. (“What did you order this time?” the hubster often asks. My frequent reply due to my overuse of Amazon Prime? “I don’t remember.”)

On rarer occasions, the FedEx rep or the person in the brown truck delivers my packages — straight to the door, no more running across the yard to the mailbox. Mama says that if we ordered something from the Spiegel catalog or other such publication back in the day, we had to pick it up from the post office unless it fit in the mailbox. I can’t recall other package delivery options in the olden days.

But enough of the old paths of mail delivery. Let’s go back to the beach. These days, my family waits until rates go down in the fall to rent a beach house for a week. In my childhood, I had never heard of a beach house for rent. A vacation rental company we often rent from — one of the biggest in North Carolina — wasn’t even in existence when I was born. And if we ever stayed for a full week at the coast, I don’t remember.

On that memorable Outer Banks vacation during my 14th summer, I not only fell in love with lighthouses but also with those wild, remote barrier islands. Ocracoke and its wild ponies, tales of Blackbeard the pirate that shivered me timbers, Kitty Hawk where those courageous Wright Brothers gave us the right to claim “First in Flight” on our license plates, the crashing waves — all of these things and more endeared to me that coastal region abbreviated “OBX.”

I finally made it back to Ocracoke this week for the first time since that long-ago trip, having unsuccessfully tried to return for four of the past six years — no thanks to hurricanes closing the island to visitors. Things there were quite different from my teenage-hood, yet I was not disappointed with our day trip from Hatteras to Ocracoke Island.

More commercialized? Most definitely. More people on the pristine beaches? Yes. Wild ponies still roaming? Nope, grazing peacefully in a lovely pasture due to having been corralled because of increased traffic dangers. The lighthouse I recalled so fondly? Now located in a residential area not even within sight of the beach. (So much for me living there secluded from society!)

But none of that bothered me; I realize that things change. Change is not always bad. Modern technology, for example, puts information at our fingertips. A Google search told me that my pen pal Adrian Bennett died way too young in 2016 of cancer.

But on the other hand, Facebook helped me locate my pen pal Carol Shue to renew our childhood friendship in our middle-age years. We are no longer those little girls getting acquainted in the foamy surf of Carolina Beach. She’s a career woman several counties southeast of me. I’m still raising kids up in Stokes. I visit lighthouses and even climb to the top of them when allowed, but I don’t have much interest in living alone in one anymore.

A month in an oceanfront beach house would suffice, but like the unrealistic childhood lighthouse dream, this more down-to-earth adult dream hasn’t come true yet either. That doesn’t mean I’ll give up dreaming … I might as well give up breathing. Our dreams may change — like everything else around us — but that doesn’t mean we quit. Keep dreaming, my friends. I pray your best dreams come true.

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.