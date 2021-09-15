Loaves and Dishes: It’s getting close to soup season

Guess what’s almost here? If you said “Christmas,” you would be right! Yep, Christmas will be here in just 100 short days! Are you ready? Not yet, you say? Me either. I wasn’t actually talking about Christmas, I was talking about “Soup Weather,” but then you brought up Christmas so now here we are.

Anyway, beyond that awkwardness, let’s talk soup recipes. Because seriously, absolutely anyone can make a decent and filling soup that beats the pants off of anything that comes from a can. It isn’t difficult, it is so much better for you and often you can use up leftovers making a soup!

I remember one time, my comrade here at The Stokes News, Leslie Brewer, asked on a social media channel for ideas on using leftovers. This article covers one of my favorite uses, the other two being pizza and frittatas (I have chickens and thus, anything goes with an egg around here). A few leftover chunks of meat, a carton of store-bought broth and a few leftover veggies or a can of corn often makes a very fine soup, indeed.

That said, I know that many of you are yelling at your newspaper right now, “I need actual ingredients with measurements!” Not everyone goes into the kitchen just “winging it” with leftovers and comes out of the kitchen with a lovely soup, I get it. I’ll hook you up with ingredients and their measurements.

The fun thing about soups, stews and the like is that they are often ready in minutes or you can let them simmer away all day long. Many of my favorites are cooked in the crock-pot. I just love throwing a bunch of ingredients into and coming in at the end of the day with a hot dinner ready to eat, don’t you? It’s as if my grandma came, cooked and stirred all day long and then quietly left before I even knew she was here. (I’d give my arm if my grandma could cook something for me or even sit in the kitchen with me while I cooked something. What an awesome blessing that would be. But, I’m getting off in the weeds and we have some soup to simmer.)

Almost universally, I prefer a thick, hearty and creamy soup. Usually, they are more filling and have ingredients that I prefer too, you know, like potatoes and cheese. That said, I’ve recently been sampling thinner soups and have come to love brothy Asian-type soups. You might too if you gave them a whirl. I 100% recommend a trip to Greensboro to try out Pho Hien Vuong (don’t ask me to pronounce it). It’s a little Asian diner in what appears to be a very small old strip mall, but they take up most of the building now. It’s a casual, clean and relaxed place. Order the Chicken Pho with chicken broth with the rice noodles and you won’t be disappointed. It’s close enough to a chicken noodle soup that it will appeal to the “everyman” taste buds.

When they set the little basket of fresh ingredients down in front of you, tear up some basil and cilantro for your bowl and add a good handful of the bean sprouts. Even if you don’t like heat, at least put one slice of jalapeno into your bowl (you don’t have to eat it, it just adds some flavor as it steams into the soup). Then get ready to be unable to finish a bowl of soup because you will get full.

How does that happen with broth soup? I have no idea. All I know if that it seems like an enormous portion of soup, none of my crowd can ever finish the whole bowl and we leave rubbing our bellies and looking forward to the next time we can visit again.

Now I wish I had a great pho recipe for you, but alas, I don’t. What I do have is our family favorite Potato Cheese soup. It makes an enormous amount so feel free to cut the recipe in half if you aren’t feeding an army. I will tell you that a friend of mine has a husband who became very sick while waiting for an organ transplant and this was the only thing he wanted to eat and said it made him feel alive again. So, that’s a pretty good endorsement, if you ask me. (Although, honestly, this doesn’t seem like the healthiest meal for someone in those circumstances, but I’m not judging, at least it was something that he could and would eat). By the way, he got his transplant and is doing well now. So, who knows, maybe it was the potato soup afterall?

One more thing, this soup is just delicious served in a bread bowl with some shredded cheese and chopped onions (or even some crispy bacon) sprinkled over the top. Wheweee! So good!

Potato Cheese Soup

2 Tbs. olive oil

1 large sweet onion, diced

2 tsp. garlic, minced (about 4 cloves)

1 qt. chicken stock

1 qt. water

2 tsp. salt

5-6 large potatoes, cut into 1½ inch cubes (If russets or baking potatoes, peel; if red or Yukon Gold, no need to peel.)

3 large carrots, peeled and cut into ½ inch pieces

1/3 gallon whole milk

½ pint heavy cream

½ stick butter

½ block Veleveeta cheese, cubed

2 cups sharp cheedar cheese, shredded

1 cups Parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large heavy stock pot, heat 2 tbs. of olive oil. When hot, add onions and cook over medium heat until translucent, about 2-3 mins. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Add chicken stock, water and salt to pot. Add potatoes and carrots to stock pot and bring to a boil. Boil until potatoes are fork tender.

Turn burner off and allow to cool until able to remove about half the potatoes with a slotted spoon to a food processor or blender. Process until potatoes turn into a paste and then add back to the stock pot.

Place stock pot back on the burner and on medium heat, add milk, cream, butter and Velveeta and heat until butter and Velveeta are melted. Do not bring to a boil; adjust heat to low as temperature nears boiling. Stir frequently with wooden spoon and scrape bottom of stock pot frequently to prevent sticking.

Add sharp cheddar one handful at a time, stirring each time, then add parmesan. Add salt and pepper to taste (will vary greatly depending on types of cheese you use, so add a little, taste and repeat).

Serve in bread bowl, soup bowl or mug. Garnish with bacon crumbles, chives, sour cream and/or shredded cheese.

Wendi Spraker is CEO, Food Writer, Recipe Developer and Dish Washer at Loaves and Dishes and one of the Dorks with Sporks duo, a Mother-Daughter Adventure in Take-Out Podcast. Find on the website at Dorks with Sporks or wherever you listen to podcasts.