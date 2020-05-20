Francisco News

Our Communities of Northwest Stokes Foundation is pleased to offer year two of a grants program made possible through funds raised by Francisco FarmFest.

The purpose of this program is to encourage citizens of Northwest Stokes County to carry out projects that will benefit our local communities. Individuals or groups such as school and community organizations or clubs, located in Northwest Stokes County, are eligible. (Any faculty or staff member at Nancy Reynolds, Lawsonville, Piney Grove or North Stokes may apply).

The deadline for applications and references is July 1. For more details and to download an application go to the website, http://ocnwstokes.org, or Our Communities of NW Stokes on Facebook. Applications are also available at the Francisco Fire Department.

This program is designed for all area citizens, not just those practiced in applying for funding. Our grants team has made the application as simple and straightforward as possible and if you need help, it’s available.

Our Communities will keep in touch in the coming weeks and months as priorities and plans for projects, including FarmFest, evolve. Right now, in addition to the grants program, getting you reliable information and supporting essential services are the priority.

NW Stokes is lucky to have our own community resource on COVID-19, Dr. Kendall Harden, Professor Emeritus at UNC Medical School and Francisco resident, is available to answer your questions any time. Email: kendall.harden@med.unc.edu. He has also posted a guide and periodic updates on the web (ocnwstokes.org) and at the Francisco community bulletin board.

Also, the Northern Stokes Food Pantry is in urgent need of financial contributions. Donations can be sent to the pantry c/o Joel Moorefield, 1565 Moorefield Road, Danbury, 27016.

Please continue to keep our country in your prayers.