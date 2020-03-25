Nancy Reynolds News

Everybody please be safe and stay in, avoid crowds, and check on your elderly neighbors until the virus is over. Please pray for the medical employees, volunteers, and truck drivers trying to keep the grocery stores stocked.

The Double Creek Fire Department has cancelled the Community meal on March 28.

The Spring Vendor Sale planned for April 18 at the Rock House Ruritan Club has been cancelled.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will not have anymore turkey shoots until Oct. 3.

All church services at Brims Grove Baptist Church has been cancelled until further notice.

Happy birthday: to Louise Carter, Linda Black, Ruth Garner, Tom Tilley, Brad Martin, Becky Covington, Gary Collins, April Gravely, Cindy Crump and Jennie Weatherman.

Becky Moore is in Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with heart problems.

Please pray for: Becky Moore, Mary Sue Chapman, Deborah McClerin, Jack Hall, Joyce Love, Lynn Jessup, Kent Anderson, Frances Farmer, RJ Bennett, Hallie Hall, Shirley Martin, Kristen Simmons, John R. Lynch, Mary Holt, Audrey Tilley, Brad Martin, Jimmy Inman, Anne Gordon, Kathy Bottoms, Don Collins, Sanders McHone, Ruby Marshall, Alfred McCreary, Ersie McIntyre, Ronnie Lynch, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Elizabeth Essick, Linda Jones, Vickie Gordon, Scottie Marshall, Debbie Manring, Allen Puckett, Danny Puckett, Hickmon Simmons, and our troops.