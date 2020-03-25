Sandy Ridge News

Riverside Baptist Church has postponed its Poor Mans’ Supper and the Fish Fry. Dates will be announced later. They will be live streaming the Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m.

Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser, scheduled for April 18, has been cancelled. Hopefully, we will resume June 20.

Sandy Ridge Music Association’s third Annual Bluegrass Open Jam scheduled for April 25 has been cancelled. This is our only fundraiser. If you wish to donate to keep the music alive in Sandy Ridge, please mail your donation to SRMA, c/o Barbara Spencer, Treasurer, 1055 Snyder Road, Lawsonville, 27022.

Please support our local restaurants. Pinto’s Café is open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for take-out. They are offering curb service for the elderly and disabled. Red Top Café is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for take-out or curb service. The Ridge Restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for take-out or curb service and delivery available within a 10-mile radius from 1-9 p.m. Finally WO Wood is open 7 days a week for Hunt Brothers Pizza.

First Horizon Bank in Sandy Ridge is open for drive-thru only. Lobby services will be available by appointment only.

Northeast Stokes and Rescue is closed to the public until further notice. If you have a true emergency, call 911.

Many thanks to the Sandy Ridge Elementary School nutrition workers who work every day to provide meal packs for the kids. Meals are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday for ages 2 to 18. On Monday, the meals were like a happy meal and the PTA shared key-chain dolls and folding Frisbees to add a little cheer for the kids. Special thanks to Beth Ann Durham, who is personally delivering to the kids who do not have a way to pick-up at the school.

Plans are still underway for Sandy Ridge Community Center Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser on May 30, from noon to 4 p.m. We will be putting out flyers and entry forms around the community if you would like to enter your best chili recipe. For more information, contact any committee member. We will also have a bake sale, silent auction and music. Scheduled to perform from noon to 1 p.m. is Hubert Lawson and The Bluegrass Country Boys. At 1, Michael Stahly will take the stage and at 2, Jarrett Easter will be playing and singing.

All events listed above are subject to change due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Helen Kathleen Hopkins, who passed away March 17, at the age of 72, and Susan Dorothy Fay Walden, who passed away March 17, at age 60.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Look at a stone cutter hammering away at his rock; perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred-and-first blow it will split in two, and I know it was not the last blow that did it, but all that had gone before.” — Jacob A. Riis

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Breakfast Potatoes

5 lbs. red potatoes

1 large onion, cut into chunks

2 green bell peppers and 2 red bell peppers, seeded and coarsely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup olive oil

4 tbsp. (½ stick) butter, melted

1 tsp. seasoned salt

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Scrub potatoes clean, then chop them into large chunks or wedges. Place potatoes, onion, bell peppers and garlic in large bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Add melted butter. Sprinkle with seasoned salt, cayenne, kosher salt and black pepper to taste. Mix everything together with your hands. Spread in an even layer on two rimmed baking sheets. Roast veggies for 20 minutes, shaking the pan to toss them twice during roasting. Raise oven temperature to 475 degrees and roast for 15 to 20 minutes more, tossing twice again. Sprinkle with a little more kosher salt and black pepper before serving. This makes a lot, so cut recipe in half for smaller families.

By Carolyn Craig Special to The Stokes News

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.