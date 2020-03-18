Francisco News

Spring-Oh Bingo, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled, as well as the coronavirus information presentation scheduled for Sunday. However, Kendall Harden will be answering questions that people may have about the coronavirus and its effects in our community. A presentation about coronavirus is now available on the Our Communities Facebook page and the Our Communities website, ocnwstokes.org. Harden also will answer questions; submit them on the Our Communities website ocnwstokes.org or by messaging through the Our Communities Facebook page. In addition, Harden will be physically available to answer questions about coronavirus outside the Francisco Fire Station or Community building from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Extra-safe social distancing will be maintained by all!

Living in our rural community, we hear it all from, “Y’all live out here in the sticks!” to “Where in the world is this place?” Those of us who live here, are used to that kind of rhetoric and, just like water off a duck’s back, really don’t let it bother us. Kathy and Paul Blue were not raised here but decided to make Francisco their home after Paul’s retirement. They tend to look at how blessed we really are to be living in our area. Please read a wonderful description that Kathy wrote about our area, the place that they choose to call home and the place that we have loved all along:

Flying into Greensboro a few years ago, the pilot announced we would be landing shortly and welcomed us to “the land of red dirt.” Because of my husband’s job, over the years we had lived from one U.S. coast to the other and in the heartland, too. We were searching for a vacation cottage near the mountains to be closer to family. For more reasons than I can count, I am glad we pushed our Realtor to take us to a place in northwest Stokes County. He was reluctant, since his GPS and cell phone did not seem to function there, but we persisted and found our home.

That was eight years ago, and in the current situation of pandemic I have come to know Stokes County is one of the best places to be, especially now. Neighbors know their neighbors here, burdens are shared, and helping each other is simply what folks do here on a daily basis. Farming life has existed here for centuries, and values of community that were planted here years ago with tobacco still thrive and sustain neighbors as they support each other. One phone call to any of the local organizations has been known to provide whatever is needed, from bringing food and care to a family in crisis or to sponsoring events to raise enough money to give the Community Building a new roof.

The men and women who built our local Fire and Rescue squad and helped establish local churches and tiny local general stores are not forgotten. Families here today appreciate those who came before us and especially now in times of uncertainty we appreciate the spirit of sustainability that was planted on every farm along the winding roads of Stokes County. The wealth from growing a caring community far outweighs the money that crops once earned on these red dirt farms.

Whatever is before us in the days ahead, neighbors will still check on each other and help when they can, because that is the kind of community they want to live in.

Looking back, I wonder if we were wise or lucky to land here to retire, but as C.S. Lewis once said “The next best thing to being wise oneself, is to live in a circle of those who are.” Northwest Stokes County is a wonderful place to find or be a neighbor. No fear here, just deep roots and heartstrings from seeds planted long ago.