Sandy Ridge News

The bluegrass show scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.

All restaurants in the state were ordered to close their dining rooms Tuesday evening. Pinto’s Café, Red Top and The Ridge restaurant will offer take-out and curbside service. The Ridge is still delivering on Friday and Saturday.

As of press time, the Poor Man’s Supper at Riverside Baptist Church is still scheduled for this Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The cost will be $6/per plate and includes pinto beans, slaw, kraut and weenies, cornbread drink and dessert. Take outs will be brought out to your car. Call Carolyn Manuel at 336-416-5785 to place an order.

The Bi-Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser is scheduled for April 11 at the American Legion Building on Amostown Road from 1-6 p.m. Plates will be $8 and includes fish, hushpuppies slaw and drink. Desserts will be available for an additional charge. Hot dogs will be for sale, and there will be live entertainment, door prizes and a raffle. Riverside’s Easter morning Sunrise Service will start at 7 a.m.

Hilltop Baptist Church is having an Easter Egg Hunt for children and adults on April 11, beginning at noon, with food, prizes and games. Then, on Sunday, join them for Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Breakfast will be served in the fellowship building and worship service will begin at 10:30.

Bingo will resume on April 18 at the Community Center. Doors open at 6 and the first ball will drop at 7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the upkeep and maintenance of the building.

The Sandy Ridge Music Association 3rd Annual Bluegrass Open Jam will be held April 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Stanley Farm. We have several new vendors coming to set up food, crafts, etc. Bring your chair and join us for a day of great music.

The Sandy Ridge Community Center Committee will host a Chili Cook-Off fundraiser May 30 from noon to 4 p.m. We will be putting out flyers and entry forms around the community if you would like to enter your best chili recipe. There will be a bake sale, silent auction and music. Scheduled to perform from noon to 1 p.m. is Hubert Lawson and The Bluegrass Country Boys. At 1 p.m., Michael Stahly will take the stage, and at 2 p.m., Jarrett Easter will be playing and singing.

Of course all events are subject to change due to coronavirus outbreak.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“The best thing you can do is the right thing; the next best thing you can do is the wrong thing; the worst thing you can do is nothing.” – Theodore Roosevelt

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

1 stick (½ cup) butter

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup milk

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup sugar

2 quarts whole strawberries, capped and washed

4 oz. cream cheese, cut in small pieces

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter and pour into 9 x 13 glass baking dish. In a small bowl mix together the egg, milk, flour and sugar. Pour directly over the butter in the baking dish, but do not stir. Add the strawberries, arranging in a single layer as much as possible. Sprinkle cream cheese pieces over strawberries. Bake for 45 minutes, or until top is golden brown and edges are bubbling. Melt butter in the baking dish. If using all-purpose flour, add 2 tsp. baking powder and ½ tsp. salt. Do not soften cream cheese. I baked mine for 60 minutes and then sprinkled sugar over the top.

By Carolyn Craig

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

