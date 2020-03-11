Rotary Club of King donates books to Pinnacle Elementary

Pictured, from left to right: Kristie Hendrix, president of the Rotary Club of King, Susan Sprinkle, principal of Pinnacle Elementary School, and Donna Boyles, a member of the Rotary Club of King. -

Kristie Hendrix, president of the Rotary Club of King, and Donna Boyles, a retired Stokes County Educator and member of the Rotary Club, recently presented a gift of books to Susan Sprinkle, the principal of Pinnacle Elementary School.

The Rotary Club hosts a guest program speaker during its weekly club meetings. At the conclusion of each program, the club honors the speaker by showing a book which will be presented to a local elementary school in honor and appreciation of the speaker. The club has also donated books to King, Mount Olive and Poplar Springs Elementary Schools, and plans to continue the project for all four schools.

Book donations are one of several projects the club does each year to promote education and the development of children and youth. Others include a character education program for Chestnut Grove Middle School, an annual career awareness expo for Stokes County eighth graders, sponsorship of Interact Clubs at West Stokes and Stokes Early College High Schools, financial contributions to Stokes Partnership for Children and Stokes County YMCA, and RUSH (Rotarians United to Stop Hunger).

The Rotary Club of King meets each Thursday at 7 a.m. at P.B. Clark’s Family Restaurant. Guests are welcome to attend without a formal invitation or prior notice.