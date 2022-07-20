Editor’s Note: Events listed in the church calendar must be submitted in writing. Information may be e-mailed to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday prior to publication. Items may be submitted two weeks prior to the event. Because of space limitations, some announcements may only appear the week of the event.
July 19-31
The King Christian Center will hold its Vacation Bible School, “Farmtastic VBS,” for kids K-12.
July 25 — July 29
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vacation Bible School – Created! Designed! Empowered! – at Peters Creek BaptistChurch, located at 6561 Hwy 8 N, Lawsonville, is rescheduled. The new dates are July 25 – July 29.
July 30
Beulahland Baptist Church, 3187 Old Highway 52 South, Pilot Mountain, will be holding VBS from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Pastor Daniel Ritchey and the congregation invites the community to attend.
August 27
Chestnut Grove United MethodistChurch’s monthly music night will feature a well known gospel group from Virginia, The Southern Prophets. Concert time is 6 p.m. Refreshments to follow. Admission is free. Chestnut Grove UMC is located at 1024 Volunteer Rd, King, NC 27021. For more info, call Rose Martin 336-414-6489.
Every Wednesday
Backyard Bible, at Brook Haven Church in Germanton, holds worship from 6-8 p.m. All ages are welcome and a free meal is always shared. There are Bible study groups, prayer, music, crafts, games, and mission projects. For more information, call Sherri Montgomery at 336-416-9549.
Every Friday
Reformers Unanimous meets every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 536 S. Main Street in King.