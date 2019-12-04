Editor’s Note: Events listed in the church calendar must be submitted in writing. Information may be e-mailed to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday prior to publication. Items may be submitted two weeks prior to the event. Because of space limitations, some announcements may only appear the week of the event.
Dec. 7
River’s Edge Gospel Church in Danbury will host an “Old-Time Gospel Sing” beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be by The Singing Revelations from Maxton. For more information, call 336-816-0807. The church is located at 118 Old Church Road.
Dec. 11-14
Calvary Baptist Church presets “Journey through Bethlehem,” a 25-minute outdoor drama, nightly from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. The church is located at 536 S. Main Street in King.
Every Wednesday
Backyard Bible Worship and Praise every Wednesday night at the Germanton School from 6:30-8:15 p.m. All ages are welcome for Bible groups, prayer, missions, games, and crafts. A free meal is served. For more information, call (336)-416-9549.
Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 725 W. Dalton Road in King, holds a 10 a.m. Bible study at the church.
Every Thursday
Trinity United Methodist Church in King holds a Journey of Discovery Bible Study at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room at the YMCA in King.
Every Friday
Reformers Unanimous meets every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 536 S. Main Street in King.
First Saturdays
Monthly gospel singings are held on the first Saturday of every month at 6 p.m. at River’s Edge Gospel Church, 118 Old Church Road, Danbury. Various groups and musicians will be featured from the surrounding area and beyond. A love offering will be taken for expenses. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.