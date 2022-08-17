Our congregation at The Well in Walnut Cove wanted to reach out to thank the community for helping us make our annual SUPER SUMMER Bible School a glorious success once again this year! We registered about 50 children over the course of seven weeks of Monday nights, as we provided supper, games, singing, praise dance practices, Bible class and crafts workshops.
This past weekend, we closed out SUPER SUMMER with our annual “Water Fun/Ice-Cream Night” on Friday and our Grand Finale Family Night on Saturday. Ingles donated the ice-cream for the kids to make their own sundaes, and Food Lion gave a $50 gift card that bought all of the ice-cream toppings, plus the drinks and other necessities for the Grand Finale. Thank you to both of our local grocery stores and their managers who were so kind!
At our Grand Finale, we had two stations for food—“Country Cooking” and “Italian Feast.” Local restaurants were more generous than ever to help us supply these stations to feed the SUPER SUMMER kids and their families who had come to see what the children had learned all summer. Thank you to the Hillbilly Hideaway for donating chicken legs and hoecakes, to the Olympic for giving us that big pan of macaroni ’n cheese, and to The Milk Bar for providing that large pan of green beans for our “Country Cooking” table!
For their donations to the “Italian Feast” table, we thank Sam’s Pizza Etc. for that large pan of baked spaghetti, Domino’s for those six large pizzas and Milano’s for the two large pizzas! And to top it off, Artist’s Way Creations donated a large sheet cake with our SUPER SUMMER theme on it for dessert!
Other individuals—too many to name—provided side dishes and desserts to feed the children all summer long. We want to thank them, as well as the businesses listed above, for blessing our local youth with these generous donations of food and money.
A community can never go wrong by blessing its future generations. Investing in our youth is critical in this current world. This positively impacts not only the present but the future of Walnut Cove and any town. So to all who helped with SUPER SUMMER in any way—by bringing a child, providing food, helping with crafts, teaching a class or doing anything else for these kids—you will be richly blessed of God for this. That is simply His spiritual principle which never fails!