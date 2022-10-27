What’s Happening in Area Churches

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the church calendar must be submitted in writing. Information may be e-mailed to mason.winfree@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday prior to publication. Items may be submitted two weeks prior to the event. Because of space limitations, some announcements may only appear the week of the event.

Sept. 24-Oct. 31

Grace Baptist Church on US-311 in Madison is hosting their annual pumpkin patch. The pumpkin patch runs until Oct. 31.

Oct. 30

Peters Creek Baptist Church located at 6561 NC-8, Lawsonville, will feature Tony Corner for Fifth Sunday Night Singing. Service will begin at 7 p.m.

Oct. 31

First Christian Church at 625 Meadowbrook Drive in King will host Family Fest from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free food, games, and candy. For more information call 336-983-2206.

Nov. 5

First Christian Church of Walnut Cove will have its annual Brunswick Stew Fundraiser. Please place your order no later than Oct. 30 by calling the church office at 336-591-7576 or via Facebook messenger. Quarts are $9 and pick up will be between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Nov. 7

Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church at 6012 Germanton Road in Winston-Salem will host a fundraiser Friday Night Supper on Friday, Nov. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in and takeout available. Menu will consist of breakfast fare: tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, gravy, biscuits, and peach cobbler. Cost is $9 per person, and proceeds will go to the Church’s Insurance Fund. For more information call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.

Nov. 12

Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church’s October Music Night featuring Tina and Herbert Conner, talented musicians and singers from Stuart, Virginia, at 6:00 p.m. Pizza and fellowship to follow. Please come as you are, and bring a friend to join us in praising God in song!

Nov. 13-14

Several Stokes County churches have joined together to hold a youth rally for middle and high school students on Nov. 13 and 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. following by music and a message. This is a free event.

Every Wednesday

Backyard Bible, at Germanton School, holds worship from 6-8 p.m. All ages are welcome and a free meal is always shared. There are Bible study groups, prayer, music, crafts, games, and mission projects. For more information, call Sherri Montgomery at 336-416-9549.

Every Friday

Reformers Unanimous meets every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 536 S. Main Street in King.