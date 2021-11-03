The name Steve Dorff is promost likely not familiar to you.
His songs probably are.
“I always say I’m ‘Oz behind the curtain,’ the anonymous guy who’s written the soundtrack of people’s lives,” Dorff said in a phone interview. “Nobody knows who I a.m. I think the most fun for me is that moment when they realize that the artist that made the song famous aren’t necessarily the one who wrote the song.”
He’s had more than 400 songs recorded, with 14 of them reaching No. 1 on the charts.
The list of artists he’s worked with reads like a who’s-who’s of the music industry: Whitney Houston, Barbara Streisand, Ringo Starr, Reba McEntire, Cher, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Anne Murray, George Strait, Dionne Warwick, B.J. Thomas, Eddy Arnold, Christopher Cross, Glen Campbell, Kim Carnes, Ray Charles, Tom Jones, Aaron Neville, Celine Dion, The Carpenters, Gladys Knight … it just goes on and on.
Then there are some unexpected names on the list: Burt Reynolds, Susan Anton, Clint Eastwood, Carol Burnett, Jermain Jackson, John Travolta, Merv Griffin, Michael “The Phantom” Crawford, and Roy Rogers.
He’s written for movies, TV theme songs and done a Broadway show (with another on the way).
That his autobiography is called “I Wrote That One Too: A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney” gives you an idea of his cheeky self-confidence.
Dorff says the stories behind the songs are just as good as the songs themselves. His concert Saturday in Danbury will be a mix of songs and stories.
“I love to tell the stories, because there are some incredible stories of the fine line between great success and dismal failure, which we’ve all experienced as songwriters. So I tell the stories and play the hits.”
Arguably his biggest hit was “Through the Years,” which Kenny Rogers rode to fame in 1981. Or you might have heard the theme to the “Growing Pains” TV sitcom, “As Long As We’ve Got Each Other,” or the theme song from “Murphy Brown.” Or maybe the theme from the movie “Every Which Way But Loose” is your latest earworm.
He was a 2018 inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. But he’s not resting on his laurels. This summer Streisand released a new song penned by Dorff titled “I’d Want It to Be You” that’s a duet with Willie Nelson.
He’s completed work on the theatrical version of the George Strait movie “Pure County,” soon to open in Texas, and is working now on a musical called “Josephine,” based on the life of Josephine Baker, which is Broadway bound.
“I’ve really been busier than ever, writing and producing, working in the studio. It hasn’t slowed down much for me. Performing aspect went away for a good a year and a half, so it’s good to get back out there. I just did a show in Charleston, South Carolina, last weekend, so it’s starting to feel good again.”
Dorff says his writing process includes a bit of everything.
“It really happens every way. Sometimes things come to me out of the blue, a line or a hook or a piece of a melody. Sometimes I have writing appointments where you sit there and write with someone else. Sometimes the lyric will come first, sometimes the music will come first.”
He added that on occasion he’s written something “to order” to fill a request for a certain kind of song. Film and TV work involves a lot of that kind of thing, he said.
Once a song is written, there are various ways it gets connected to a singer.
“Either I have a personal relationship with an artist, or my publisher goes out and pitches it,” he says. “It’s just a process of trying to get the finished product, the demo, heard. It’s not easy. In the case of certain songs that became big hits it took years. People don’t realize that when they hear a song on the radio.
“But those are some of the stories I tell. And I won’t give away the stories. That’s a lot of the fun of the evening.”
Since he was a kid in Queens, in New York City, Dorff has been hearing his life set to music.
“Some people call it a gift, others call it a curse. It’s like I have a mini orchestra in my head. I’ve scored everything in my life. If I was in a snowball fight with my friends I’d be standing there getting hit from all sides while musicalizing everything.”
He says two of his biggest successes, “Through the Years” and “As Long As We’ve Got Each Other,” took 15 and 10 minutes respectively.
The father of actor Stephen Dorff and the late songwriter Andrew Dorff, who died in an accident while on vacation, he moved from the Los Angeles area to Nashville two years ago.
The show at The Arts Place is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.