We all know the natural wonders of Hanging Rock State Park, the three sisters peaks, the crowning jewels of Stokes County. This Saturday, the park will also be filled with music, with the historic bathhouse pavilion as the stage. The Stokes County Arts Council is proud to present the Durham/Chapel Hill-based band The Old Ceremony, with Laurelyn Dossett and Molly McGinn opening.
The Old Ceremony is led by songwriter Django Haskins, and includes drummer Daniel Hall, vibes/organist Mark Simonsen, bassist Shane Hartman, and violinist Gabriel Pelli. They play lush, literate, joyous rock. An anchor of North Carolina independent music, they have been touring the US, Canada, and Europe for 18 years and have six albums under their belt. Like many bands, the pandemic threw a blanket on live performance for a long time, and they are eager to be returning to live shows with new material. “We can’t wait to come to this beautiful setting and share both old and new songs with the people,” says band frontman Django Haskins.
Stokes County singer/songwriters Laurelyn Dossett and Molly McGinn will team up to play an opening set. Dossett and Haskins have performed together often over the years. “I look forward to singing a few songs with Django and the band” says Dossett. “The Old Ceremony, simply put, is a fantastic band to hear live. Great guys, joyous energy, clever and thoughtful lyrics, awesome musicians, and terrific songs. It is going to be a wonderful evening.”
“Arts and parks are a great relationship,” says Eddy McGee of the Stokes County Arts Council. He sees Saturday’s concert as an important part of the larger plan of bringing more art events to Hanging Rock, the county’s primary tourist destination.
The concert will be held in the pavilion of the historic bathhouse at Hanging Rock State Park. Town Fork Mobile Kitchen will be on site with a menu including Korean BBQ Tacos, poke nachos, shrimp tacos and more. Beer, wine, and other beverages are also available for purchase. Guests are welcomed to bring their own picnics; outside alcohol is not permitted. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., the show begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury, by phone at 336-593-8159, or online at www.stokesarts.org.