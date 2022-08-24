We all know the natural wonders of Hanging Rock State Park, the three sisters peaks, the crowning jewels of Stokes County. This Saturday, the park will also be filled with music, with the historic bathhouse pavilion as the stage. The Stokes County Arts Council is proud to present the Durham/Chapel Hill-based band The Old Ceremony, with Laurelyn Dossett and Molly McGinn opening.

The Old Ceremony is led by songwriter Django Haskins, and includes drummer Daniel Hall, vibes/organist Mark Simonsen, bassist Shane Hartman, and violinist Gabriel Pelli. They play lush, literate, joyous rock. An anchor of North Carolina independent music, they have been touring the US, Canada, and Europe for 18 years and have six albums under their belt. Like many bands, the pandemic threw a blanket on live performance for a long time, and they are eager to be returning to live shows with new material. “We can’t wait to come to this beautiful setting and share both old and new songs with the people,” says band frontman Django Haskins.