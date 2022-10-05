128938843_web1_image

(L-R) Hayley Bales (Miss Adelaide), Troy Hurst (Nathan Detriot), Trevor Ketterling (Sky Masterson), and Katie Muhlenkamp (Sarah Brown) as they appear in “Guys and Dolls.”

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present Guys and Dolls October 7-9, 13-16 & 20-23 at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 pm. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling the box office at (336) 725-4001 on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 12-4 pm.

High-rolling gamblers, a fame-seeking showgirl, and one very determined missionary find love against all odds in this dazzling and romantic musical comedy. With a score that includes such memorable songs as “Luck Be a Lady Tonight” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” Nathan Detroit, Sky Masterson, Miss Adelaide, and Sarah Brown watch bets fly, and stakes rise from New York City to Havana and all the way back to Broadway’s Golden Era.