The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present Guys and Dolls October 7-9, 13-16 & 20-23 at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 pm. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling the box office at (336) 725-4001 on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 12-4 pm.
High-rolling gamblers, a fame-seeking showgirl, and one very determined missionary find love against all odds in this dazzling and romantic musical comedy. With a score that includes such memorable songs as “Luck Be a Lady Tonight” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” Nathan Detroit, Sky Masterson, Miss Adelaide, and Sarah Brown watch bets fly, and stakes rise from New York City to Havana and all the way back to Broadway’s Golden Era.
“Guys and Dolls has it all humor, drama, love, heartbreak and great music and dancing”, commented Director Justin Bulla. “Katie Muhlenkamp and Trevor Ketterling have a captivating connection on stage that makes you smile when you watch. The cast is working so hard on their choreography, which is not easy. Dr. Kacy Crabtree, the choreographer, has done a great job choreographing the show. Maggie Gallegher is such a legend and having her as a music director is a dream. All of our production staff have been hardworking and fantastic to work with. Troy Hurst and Hayley Bales are hilarious as Adelaide and Nathan. Their characters balance the ever-evolving love story of Sky and Sarah. It’s just one of those shows that never gets old, even though it is over 70 years old.”
Guys and Dolls will be directed by Justin Bulla, with music direction by Maggie Gallegher and choreography by Kacy Crabtree. This Robot Dreams (aka Tab May) will design the set, with lighting design by Jason Irons and sound design by Brennan Reilly. Tara Raczenski will design the costumes. Melissa Peller will stage manage the production. The cast is as follows:
Hayley Bales – Miss Adelaide
Troy Hurst – Nathan Detroit
Trevor Ketterling – Sky Masterson
Katie Muhlenkamp – Sarah Brown
Logan Cox – Nicely-Nicely Johnson
Kevin Rapier – Benny Southstreet
Tim Johnson – Arvide Abernathy
Charity Hampton – General Matilda B. Cartwright
Carl Nubile – Lt. Brannigan
Colton Widener – Rusty Charlie
Gabriel Jensen – Harry the Horse
Nick Parleir – Big Jule
Morgan Harrison – Joey Biltmore
Nicholas Peterson-Pough – Angie the Ox
Sally Meehan – Hot Box Master of Ceremonies
Rachel Conway – Mimi (Dance Captain)
Carla Wright – Fergie (Dance Captain)
Lisa Hetrick – Vergie
Ruan Walker – Lulu
Kaelee Mecham – Ally
Abriana Keeley – Rosie
Lilly Ruth Beck – Evie
Angela Hodges – Agatha
Clayton Morgan – Society Max
Faith Drake – Martha
Zachary Jones – Waiter/Assist/Craps Shooter/Drunk
Alexis Siebert, Ellen Law, Emma Craig, Nicole Gonzales – Missionary Band/Ensemble
Flow Automotive Companies will sponsor the run of Guys and Dolls.
An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Guys and Dolls runs approximately two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 11 and up.
For further information and tickets, please visit LTofWS.org.