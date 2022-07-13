128695439_web1_Natural-Wonder-The-Ultimate-Stevie-Wonder-Experience

Natural Wonder will bring the sound and showmanship of Stevie Wonder to the Stokes Arts Center on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

One of the greatest entertainers and music legends of all time is Stevie Wonder. #1 Billboard Recording Artist Gabriel Bello will bring Wonder’s timeless music to The Three Sisters Stage at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street in Danbury on Saturday, July 16 with a 6 p.m. performance.

Natural Wonder is the Ultimate Stevie Wonder Experience, an epic endeavor that brings musicianship, a dynamic stage show, and a deep, studious love of the Stevie Wonder legacy to audiences who know that good, authentic music is “a language we all understand.”