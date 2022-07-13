One of the greatest entertainers and music legends of all time is Stevie Wonder. #1 Billboard Recording Artist Gabriel Bello will bring Wonder’s timeless music to The Three Sisters Stage at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street in Danbury on Saturday, July 16 with a 6 p.m. performance.
Natural Wonder is the Ultimate Stevie Wonder Experience, an epic endeavor that brings musicianship, a dynamic stage show, and a deep, studious love of the Stevie Wonder legacy to audiences who know that good, authentic music is “a language we all understand.”
Natural Wonder will roll into Danbury with the full band experience complete with a crack rhythm section and the formidable Gabriel Bello, Billboard-ranked vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, channeling the energy and artistry that has made Stevie Wonder an icon across decades and genres.
Whether it’s the Motown-era hits like “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” and “My Cherie Amour,” the fusion-flavored 70s platters like “Master Blaster” and “Do I Do,” the genius of Songs in the Key of Life, the signature harmonica solo of “Isn’t She Lovely,” or Stevie’s modern masterpieces like “My Love is on Fire,” Bello and the industry veterans who comprise Natural Wonder recreate the look, feel, and sound of a Wonder set with all the musicianship necessary to blow audiences away with a seemingly unending barrage of hit songs that span the Stevie Wonder catalog.
General admission tickets to the Natural Wonder Tribute are $30 per person, $25 for Stokes County Arts Council members and can be reserved by visiting www.StokesArts.org or calling 336 593-8159. Doors will open at 5p.m., with the performance beginning at 6 p.m.