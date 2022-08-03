John Cowan and Andrea Zonn, along with The HercuLeons “all-star” band, will be in concert Sunday on the Three Sisters Stage at The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury. Organizers are encouraging fans to buy advance tickets for the 3 p.m. concert. (Submitted photo)
The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury will be the scene of a musical reunion of sorts on Sunday, August 7, as John Cowan, Andrea Zonn and The HercuLeons “all-star” band return to the Three Sisters Stage after performing at the venue in 2021. Sunday’s performance begins at 3 p.m., with doors open for seating beginning at 2 p.m.
John Cowan is no stranger to the area, having performed in Stokes County many times.
“Stokes County means everything to me,” Cowan said. “The friendships that I have there go back to my New Grass days almost 40 years ago and the sheer beauty of the place is just magical.”
While Cowan spends most of his musical days touring with the Doobie Brothers, Stokes County and the Piedmont of North Carolina are never too far from his mind. “In many ways coming back to Stokes County every year is like coming home,” Cowan added.
Joining Cowan in the headlining role for the HercuLeons on Sunday is Andrea Zonn. Zonn is not only a national champion fiddle player and vocalist, but one of the most requested names in music. She has toured with James Taylor, Vince Gill, and Lyle Lovett, and recorded with the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, George Strait, and Neil Diamond.
Rounding out Sunday’s “all-star” musical cast will be legendary guitarist Tom Britt, multi-instrumentalist Abe Parker, pianist/vocalist/composer Jody Nardone, and drummer Andy Peake, whose 30-plus years in Nashville have included recordings with Tanya Tucker, Nicolette Larson, and Don Williams.
The Arts Place of Stokes is located at 502 Main Street in Danbury. Advanced tickets are encouraged and can be purchased by visiting www.StokesArts.org or by calling 336 593-8159.