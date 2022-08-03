128756680_web1_John-Cowan-and-Andrea-Zonn

John Cowan and Andrea Zonn, along with The HercuLeons “all-star” band, will be in concert Sunday on the Three Sisters Stage at The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury. Organizers are encouraging fans to buy advance tickets for the 3 p.m. concert. (Submitted photo)

The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury will be the scene of a musical reunion of sorts on Sunday, August 7, as John Cowan, Andrea Zonn and The HercuLeons “all-star” band return to the Three Sisters Stage after performing at the venue in 2021. Sunday’s performance begins at 3 p.m., with doors open for seating beginning at 2 p.m.

John Cowan is no stranger to the area, having performed in Stokes County many times.