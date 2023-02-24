The art exhibit, “Forsyth Tech Community College Fine Arts Faculty and Alumni Art Exhibition” will be opening soon in the Apple Gallery at The Stokes County Arts Council. A reception marking its opening is set for is scheduled for Friday, March 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the arts council, at 500 Main Street in Danbury.
This exhibit includes approximately 50 original works including sculpture, drawing, paintings, and more. Artists in the exhibit include Strazzinski, Lilli Castaldo, Matt Flowers, Juie Rattley, Epiphany Knedler, Celia Castaldo, Jason Lancaster, Jamy Gearhart, Nicole Uzzell, Cecilia Wright, Maria Robinson, and Melissa Smedley.
Dr. Cristy Lynn Brown, professor and instructional coordinator of fine arts in the Transfer Excellence and Success Division at Forsyth Technical Community College was the coordinator of this collaboration and exhibit. Professor Jason Lancaster joined Dr. Brown in the gallery with his visual art portfolio students to install the show. Lancaster used this exhibit as a teaching model to give art students experience in planning for an exhibit and making connections within the art community.
“This collection of work highlights the breadth of interests and flexibility cultivated within Forsyth Tech’s AFA program,” Lancaster said. “We love getting a chance to show the work done by our students, past and present, and being able to demonstrate some of the strengths of our faculty in the same space creates a very interesting dialogue through the work.”
This exhibit will be on display Feb. 16 to March 31. The Stokes County Arts Council is open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information about the exhibit, contact the arts council at 336-593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.