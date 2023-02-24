The art exhibit, “Forsyth Tech Community College Fine Arts Faculty and Alumni Art Exhibition” will be opening soon in the Apple Gallery at The Stokes County Arts Council. A reception marking its opening is set for is scheduled for Friday, March 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the arts council, at 500 Main Street in Danbury.

This exhibit includes approximately 50 original works including sculpture, drawing, paintings, and more. Artists in the exhibit include Strazzinski, Lilli Castaldo, Matt Flowers, Juie Rattley, Epiphany Knedler, Celia Castaldo, Jason Lancaster, Jamy Gearhart, Nicole Uzzell, Cecilia Wright, Maria Robinson, and Melissa Smedley.