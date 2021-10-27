They’re trying hard not to go all ‘Hollywood’ on us, but a trio of Stokes folks are mighty proud to be a part of a movie that is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Principal of Stokes Early College David Durham, Pastor Adrian Ramey and Ramey’s son Aiden are “stars” of the recently released film called “Mayberry Man,” filmed in part in Mount Airy during the 2020 Mayberry Days festival, and also in Danville, Indiana, and Los Angeles.