They’re trying hard not to go all ‘Hollywood’ on us, but a trio of Stokes folks are mighty proud to be a part of a movie that is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.
Principal of Stokes Early College David Durham, Pastor Adrian Ramey and Ramey’s son Aiden are “stars” of the recently released film called “Mayberry Man,” filmed in part in Mount Airy during the 2020 Mayberry Days festival, and also in Danville, Indiana, and Los Angeles.
“Stars” is a bit of a stretch, at the trio’s screen time as extras can be measured in seconds. And they probably won’t be busy during the annual movie awards season next year.
But the experience was downright Oscar-worthy.
“We’re not actors,” said Ramey, associate pastor at Harvest Temple Church of God in King. “We’re just everyday people.”
The plot of the film involves a young Hollywood action movie star (played by Brentt Vervel) who is sentenced by a judge to stand in for his father at Mayberry Days. The father had a small role in a couple of episodes in “The Andy Griffith Show” and is a regular at the fan fest, but cannot make the upcoming return to Mayberry due to illness. Mount Airy is way too slow for Mr. Los Angeles, of course, but a pretty festival organizer (Ashley Elaine) and the all-around cheerfulness of all the Mayberry character reenactors eventually cracks his frosty exterior.
The film was written and directed by Stark Howell, son of Hoke Howell, an actor who had a one episode guest star appearance as Dud Wash, who was married to Charlene Darlin.
“At Mayberry Days 2019, the sons of Hoke Howell (Stark and Cort) and Ronnie Schell (Greg), held information meetings making a ‘pitch’ for the movie,” said Durham. “They were looking for ‘backers’ in the process and at certain levels you could be an ‘extra’ in a scene. They were filming in Mount Airy a couple of days during the week of Mayberry Days in 2020.”
“They use Kickstarter to raise money for their $100,000 budget,” adds Ramey. “And the Mayberry community raised $200,000 of that.”
Scenes were edited together to make up the fictional town in the movie, Mayberry, North Carolina, where the fictional Mayberry Fest was held.
“I made it into two scenes,” Durham said. “As Floyd and Chris are walking from the Courthouse to Wally’s, I walk behind them and you can see me behind them on and off throughout the scene if you look hard enough. I also am in the scene at The Loaded Goat (restaurant, in Mount Airy) as the waitress walks over to Chris and Shane, the camera pans by me sitting at a table drinking a drink. There were other scenes filmed, but didn’t make the cut.”
Ramey is also in the background of the scene filmed inside The Loaded Goat, and also the parade scene where the band is playing. “I was nibbling on my potato skins,” he said, “because it wasn’t supposed to look like you’d eaten anything” as retake followed retake. “It’s a 12-hour day on the set.”
Ramey said he enjoyed talking to the professional actors, who were “super-nice,” and “brought the story to life.” Plus the red carpet treatment at the theater in Mount Airy when the movie came out “was a dream come true for me personally. … I’ve always wanted to me in a movie.”
Is he ready to do it again? “There’s talk of a sequel!” Ramey said.
“It was interesting to see how movies were made and all of the behind the scenes things going on,” Durham added.
Pastor Ramey added that the movie is not just for fans of the old “Andy Griffith Show.”
“If you don’t know a lot about the show there’s still a love story to draw you in,” he said. “The whole vision of making this film was to create a G-rated, family-friendly movie. I loved being a part of that kind of project, a really moral movie that will live on forever.”