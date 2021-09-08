Kimberly Olivera Lainez, 27, is a thoughtful young woman with a dream.
“I’ve been writing all my life,” she says. “I was one of those kids whose mom had to force me to eat food and stop reading. I used to carry a notebook around when I was little. Mom bought me a journal at a really young age. I carried it around everywhere and would ask people questions, write stories. … I always wanted to publish a book of poetry but though it would never happen.”
Lainez, who lives in Tobaccoville and works in downtown Winston-Salem, will have a book-signing event on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at Fannie & Ira’s Provision Company in King. She will read poems from the book and sign copies.
Lainez graduated from Barton College in Wilson. “I quit my first job out of college because I didn’t know what I wanted to do. So I decided to work on this book while I’m young, with no kids and not married. I started writing without a definite plan, just writing every day. Writing for me is healing, the way I’ve always gotten my emotions out. I had gone through extreme depression after college and writing was one of the things that helped me.”
Lainez submitting her manuscript to publishers for three years and kept getting rejected.
“I decided to keep trying until God tells me to stop.”
Finally she got a positive response from Atmosphere Press, a smaller press. “I freaked out because it was something I’d wanted for so long,” she said. “So I didn’t respond to them. I just started having negative thoughts, ‘what if this is a scam?’ So I prayed that night that God give me a sign: let the publisher reach out again. So the next week the publisher did reach out and said ‘I guess you must have missed my email but I an interested in your book.’ So I said ‘OK, that’s my sign!’”
Lainez says her first book is not particularly about one particular theme or topic, “just about these things I went through. I separated it into three chapters: Depression, Love and Sunlight. (During the years I was writing) I got married, my faith grew a lot, my relationship with God, and the fruit of that is this book.”
She also has a blog, mostly centered on faith.
“I write some poems to God or about him. I started seeing the reflection of God in everything. My relationship deepened and I actually began to read scripture. Plus about being in love and being happy. I used to think about the negative things and compare myself a lot. So I had a whole shift of my mindset.”
Lainez also had a couple of poems published in A.B. Baird’s’s anthology series, “My Still Waters: An Anthology of Self Hope.”
She moved from New York at age 5 to Tobaccoville, but went to high school at North Stokes while her family lived in that part of Stokes County for three years. She also spent one semester at West, and that’s where she met her husband, while freshmen. Then they dated for 10 years before they were married two years ago.
Lainez’ ‘day job’ is for Imprints Cares in Winston as a family educator. “We support parents in whatever they need. Family in-home visits twice a month. We help with the child’s development, reading, getting them prepared for starting school.”