Kimberly Olivera Lainez, 27, is a thoughtful young woman with a dream.

“I’ve been writing all my life,” she says. “I was one of those kids whose mom had to force me to eat food and stop reading. I used to carry a notebook around when I was little. Mom bought me a journal at a really young age. I carried it around everywhere and would ask people questions, write stories. … I always wanted to publish a book of poetry but though it would never happen.”