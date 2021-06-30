WALNUT COVE — The honor of playing the first ticketed show at the newly renovated Palmetto Theatre goes to local-boy-made-good Alan Bibey, a bluegrass star who over the years has won more than a few shelf-fulls of awards and honors.
Bibey, who lives at Surfside Beach in South Carolina, will perform with his band Grasstowne Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the historic theater on Main Street. Tickets are $30 and will be available at the door.
Ironically, Bibey says he didn’t really know about the old movie theater while he was growing up in Walnut Cove.
“My dad told me about it,” Bibey said. “I didn’t realize it was still there.”
Bibey credits his father for getting him started in the world of bluegrass music.
“My dad had always wanted to play music,” he said. “He and his dad went to Trinity Baptist Church in Walnut Cove and there was nothing but singing there; they didn’t have instruments. They both were big bluegrass fans, and all of my mom’s brothers played bluegrass music. So they needed a mandolin player and my dad started playing when he was about 60.”
When he was just 5 years old, Bibey’s father James took him to see the legendary Bill Monroe playing in Walkertown. “My dad put me on his shoulders to see the show. On our way home I told him ‘that’s what I want to do.’ And he said he’d try to show me a few chords.”
Practicing back in his bedroom, Bibey said he could keep time right away, even as a pre-schooler. “That might sound impressive, but even by that point I’d already heard so much music that it would have been disappointing if I wasn’t able to do it.”
By the time he was 8, Bibey’s talent had grown enough that his father made the switch to banjo. “He said ‘You’re better than me.’”
Bibey says he continued to get experience playing in local competitions. “North Stokes, Francisco, Oak Ridge… a lot of the schools had them. There was one probably every other weekend somewhere, where they would judge your band and judge you on your instrument also. I remember going to those, well I guess when I was a baby.”
At his first contest, at Madison, he won third prize. “Of course back then it was tobacco days and I was already working in tobacco. But I won $5 and thought ‘man, this is the ticket right here!’ It was a lot easier than priming tobacco.”
Bibey emerged on the national stage when he was 18 and started touring.
“I’d always been in the situation where I was a partner in a band,” he said. “And I got to know the business pretty well at an early age.”
In years past Bibey played with top bands New Quicksilver and IIIrd Tyme Out.
His current band, Grasstowne, has been around for 13 years, with the current configuration together for six years. Their first album won the award for Album of the Year, and has enjoyed even more success in the past couple of years, winning Gospel Recording of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards (IBMA). As an individual, Bibey has won the award for Best Mandolin player at the International Bluegrass Awards the past two years.
His band-mates are Kati Penn on fiddle and vocals, Justin Jenkins on banjo, Zak McLamb on bass, and Tony Watt on guitar.
The band’s latest album, “Hitchhiking to California,” released in late January, has been No. 1 on every chart possible, and is currently in the top position on the National chart and the Roots Music chart. In the newly released nominations for International Bluegrass Awards, the album is nominated in 16 out of 20 categories.
The title track, released as the first single off the album, was an instant hit.
The album was is the first for Grasstowne released by Billy Blue Records. Since launching in 2018, Billy Blue, part of Daywind Music Group, has signed some of the top bluegrass groups in the business.
According to a review of “Hitchhiking to California” by Bluegrass Today, “several of the strongest songs here are (Bibey’s), having added lyrics to Hitchhiking To California, a Gospel number which ends the album called When He Calls My Name, written with Ronnie Bowman, and a lovely song, Daddy And Me, composed with Jerry Salley, about Alan’s father. … It is clear through Daddy And Me that Alan feels his loss deeply. James was the one who drove young Al to the many bluegrass festivals and conventions before he was old enough to drive, where he learned his love for bluegrass music and became such a gifted practitioner. James was a picker himself, but not up to the level of his son, and he took immense pride in seeing Alan on stage with top touring bands as his career blossomed. Al often showed up for gigs as an adult with his dad in tow, and there wasn’t a happier man to be found in the audience. The song encapsulates Bibey’s intense love for his father, to the degree that he has said that he doubts that he could get through it on stage. Lucky us that it was captured in the studio, with (guest vocalists) Darin and Brooke Aldridge singing along. Good luck keeping a dry eye.
The album also contains a bluegrass version of “Take the Long Way Home,” a huge hit for Supertramp in 1979.
In March, Billy Blue released a single featuring Bibey and another preeminent bluegrass mandolin star, Doyle Lawson, called “Happy Go Lucky.”
Bibey is also host of a well-known mandolin camp. The 6th Annual Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp will be held Aug. 25-28, in conjunction with the Ocean Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Surfside Beach.