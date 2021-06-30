WALNUT COVE — The honor of playing the first ticketed show at the newly renovated Palmetto Theatre goes to local-boy-made-good Alan Bibey, a bluegrass star who over the years has won more than a few shelf-fulls of awards and honors.

Bibey, who lives at Surfside Beach in South Carolina, will perform with his band Grasstowne Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the historic theater on Main Street. Tickets are $30 and will be available at the door.