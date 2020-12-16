KING — Writers are often told “write what you know,” a phrase typically attributed to Mark Twain though he didn’t always follow it himself.
For Paula May, she not only wrote about what she knows, she wrote about what she lived — as a violent crimes investigator with a 32-year law enforcement career.
Most local residents will recognize her name as the former Chief of Police for the town of King, the post she retired from at the end of 2018.
While May has a well of personal experiences to draw from, probably her most renowned case was a murder thriller of highest intrigue based in dark jealousy that involved three law agencies — Rowan and Watauga County Sheriff’s Departments and Salisbury Police Department — with an international aspect that seems implausible.
Yet, it happened, and May lived it as the lead investigator for the case that took four years to investigate before its ultimate conclusion — a killer convicted and imprisoned — with shattered lives left remaining.
“The book actually almost wrote itself,” May said. “I was the detective on call when we found the body and the case became mine. I had no idea at the beginning it would be a four-year investigation with international intrigue involving the victim, Victor Gunnarsson, and the Swedish prime minister.”
Published this year, her debut book, “First Degree Rage: The True Story of ‘The Assassin,’ An Obsession, and Murder,” is all about the case.
Gunnarrson was a Swedish right-wing activist and a suspect in the 1986 assassination of Prime Minister Olof Palme. He emigrated to the United States and eventually settled in Salisbury. In 1993 he began dating a woman named Kay Weden, who had a jealous and obsessive ex-fiance, Lamont Underwood, a police officer. Underwood grew up in Winston-Salem and worked as a cop for 19 years in North Wilkesboro, Newton and Lincoln County. He had family in Winston-Salem and Yadkinville.
Underwood kidnapped Gunnarrson from his apartment, drove 86 miles to Watauga County and murdered him Dec. 3 or 4. Gunnarrson’s nearly naked body was found in a wooded area; he had been shot twice in the head with a .22 caliber gun.
In 1997 Underwood was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping and sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years. He is also the prime suspect in the murder of Weden’s mother, Catherine Miller, though never tried in that case, and reading the book is the only way to fully understand all that came to pass.
In 1993, May, who had been with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office since 1986, had recently been promoted to detective sergeant, investigating serious felonies and violent crimes.
“That case, there were so many twists and turns and there were so many people to be interviewed,” May said. “I wrote extensively throughout the case, and I typed all of those interviews as I talked with people, but it was really hard to keep straight. I wrote that information so many times that I had committed it all to memory — I still can tell you the details of that case.”
As the case unfolded, she said she thought to herself that at some point it would make a good book sometime down the road. “I couldn’t write it while I was investigating it, but by the time that Underwood went to trial, I did have all of that information not only committed to memory but I had to get it into a chronological story that the jury could understand,” she said, which naturally lent itself as an outline for the book she would eventually write. “The framework was in my head, I just had to put it on paper.”
The case was featured on the Court TV series Forensic Files and on the Discovery Channel series The New Detective. Just before she retired, she was contacted by Investigation Discovery, a television network dedicated to true crime documentaries, which wanted to feature it on a new series called Dead of Winter.
“This was a different angle,” she said, “not so much about the case and the evidence, but about our feelings about it. They wanted to focus on me as the lead investigator and Don Gale as the lead in Salisbury and Kay Weden, the subject of my book, and her son who was a teenager at the time.”
May retired and started writing her book and by the time she was done, it was 1,200 pages. The initial publishing houses she sent it to told her it was too long and too detailed. Once the Investigation Discovery show was filmed and it aired, a friend of hers who was friends with author Don Brown, who has written military-genre books, told him about May’s book. Brown connected her with his publishing house, Wild Blue Press.
She submitted her premise of her book through the publishing house’s online form and didn’t expect to hear back from them, but the responded very quickly and said they were very interested, May recounted. “We chatted briefly and then I received the contract to publish. Then they gave me about three weeks to get it finished so it was day and night (revising), non-stop,” May said. “It was crazy.”
The paperback version of the book is ranked 172,000 out of over eight million on Amazon Books and as a #1 Best Seller in forensic psychology and has received a 4.3 out of 5 stars in customer reviews. The Audible version is ranked at 12,010 and the Kindle version is 7.650 out of over 1 million. “I’ve been really blessed with the book, and pleased,” May said. “I’m honored to even be on there {Amazon}. It’s done a lot better than I ever anticipated.”
While reader reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, some of the criticism she received was about the Bible quotes she started every chapter with, which leads to the obvious question — Why?
“Because it’s so much a part of my personality and it’s something that kept me grounded — my faith kept me grounded in the midst of seeing all the horrible things that people are capable of doing to each other … whatever it was, my faith is what kept me grounded,” May said. “At times I would get burned out, and I would get cynical, but I just felt like law enforcement and the investigative part of it was just a calling. The Bible is the answer to whatever your problem is — the answer is in there.”
The book ends with the killer’s conviction at trial, but May said she’s been contacted by lots of readers who want to know what else happened. “I want to resolve everything for the readers because I had no idea I was going to have that kind of reader response,” she said. “I’m exploring a sequel with what happened after that because I kind of left some things hanging.”
One of May’s motivations for writing the book is the hope that it will help victims who might recognize themselves in the story. Most of her law enforcement career has been working violent crimes with a very high percentage of those as domestic violence related.
May said she’s had “a belly full of going to pick up bodies in the middle of the night after they’ve been murdered by someone who supposedly loved them.”
“I hope my book gives readers, especially women, insights to help themselves. There were so many red flags in this case between Kay and this police officer, as it turned out, who was the killer,” she said. “I wanted to educate the public because there really are people out there who are very cruel even though they can appear to be quite the opposite.”
While May is working on the sequel, she is hopeful that the publishing house might be able to attract some Hollywood interest for a movie telling of the story.
Will there be more true crime books based on her personal experiences in law enforcement?
“I’ve been debating two or three, but there’s so much interest in what happened at the closing of my book that the priority is the sequel,” she said. “There are other cases that are absolutely unbelievable and not quite as labor intensive as this one, but probably shorter.”
The book is available on amazon.com, wildbluepress.com, walmart.com and other locations. May is available for book signings or to discuss the case with any interested groups; contact her via authorpaulamay@gmail.com.