The Stokes County Arts Council’s Three Sisters Concert Series continues this Sunday, July 31, with performances by Colin Cutler and Mason Winfree at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street in Danbury beginning at 6 p.m.
Cutler is a Greensboro-based singer-songwriter toting a banjo, guitar, and harmonicas, with his musical roots drawing from a breadth of Americana – from Appalachian old-time to gospel to country to roots rock. He cut his musical teeth around the Piedmont and Blue Ridge between 2014 and 2016, playing with the likes of Abigail Dowd, Thomas Kozak, Momma Molasses, and Laura Jane Vincent before the Army took him overseas.
After serving in the Army, he lived and performed in England, and then Romania, opening for Caroline Spence, Ireland’s Kerry Fearon, and Bulgaria’s Lilly Drumeva O’Reilly, while placing songs on BBC Introducing and the British Zombie film Zomblogalypse. He’s also opened for Ashley Virginia, Josh Morningstar, and Kayla Ray.
Since the pandemic brought him back to North Carolina in 2020, Cutler recorded and released Hot Pepper Jam in July 2021, his third full length album. In the past year, he has performed at the NC Folk Festival, Reeves Theatre’s Martha Bassett Show, Greensboro Bound Literary Festival, The Fiddle and Bow stage, Beer and Banjos in Carrboro and Raleigh, Charlotte’s Evening Muse, West Virginia’s Purple Fiddle, and throughout North Carolina and the Southeast.
Hot Pepper Jam has received play on public radio in North Carolina and Virginia, while being featured in media outlets No Depression, Alternate Root, and Americana Highways. He is working on expanding the Peacock Feathers EP into a full album of songs based on Flannery O’Connor’s short stories, and is writing a folk opera based on Dante’s Inferno.
Stokes County’s own Mason Winfree, an accomplished singer-songwriter, will open the concert. Winfree has performed with the likes of Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins and Mason Via, and is currently a DJ at WUAG 103.1, UNCG College Radio.
Sunday’s performance is free to Stokes Arts members and $10 general admission for others. For tickets or information, visit www.StokesArts.org or call 336 593-8159.