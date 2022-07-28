128737447_web1_asdfsdvf

Colin Cutler will be performing Sunday on the stage at The Arts Place of Stokes in a concert which begins at 6 p.m. Mason Winfree will be opening, performing first. (Submitted photo)

[…]

The Stokes County Arts Council’s Three Sisters Concert Series continues this Sunday, July 31, with performances by Colin Cutler and Mason Winfree at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street in Danbury beginning at 6 p.m.

Cutler is a Greensboro-based singer-songwriter toting a banjo, guitar, and harmonicas, with his musical roots drawing from a breadth of Americana – from Appalachian old-time to gospel to country to roots rock. He cut his musical teeth around the Piedmont and Blue Ridge between 2014 and 2016, playing with the likes of Abigail Dowd, Thomas Kozak, Momma Molasses, and Laura Jane Vincent before the Army took him overseas.