The Stokes Slosh

Members of the CC Dance Co perform at The Arts Place of Stokes as part of the Stokes Stomp Festival. (Photo by Patty Young) Strum and Meadows perform at The Arts Place of Stokes as part of the Stokes Stomp Festival. (Photo by Patty Young) High Strung Bluegrass performs at Moratock Park as part of the Stokes Stomp Festival. (Photo by Patty Young)

Despite the torrential downpour, the Stokes County Art’s Council still hosted their annual Stokes Stomp Festival on the banks of the Dan River at Moratock Park this past Saturday. Head Coordinator of the event for Stokes Arts, Tory Mabe, worked with the Stokes Arts Executive Director to monitor the weather during the week. They consulted with EMS Director Brandon Gentry who was in touch with National Weather Service to provide the best information possible. With the weather forecast, Mabe consulted with vendors to explore the option of rescheduling, but after much consideration decided to proceed with the event amidst the weather conditions being that they were only calling for spotty continuous rain without any chance of storms and wind. “Our volunteers all received positive comments and thanks from patrons to the events,” says Mabe. “Everything went as best it could on a rainy day.”

Over half of the registered vendors showed up to Moratock Park on Friday to set up in advance of the event. They all came back and were ready to sell items by 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The parade was slated to be one of the largest in the history of the event and did not disappoint with variety of creative floats for the Paws on Parade theme.

Many of the food vendors sold out of select menu items and reported having great sales considering the conditions.

Even with the rain, the vendors stuck it out until around 4 p.m. and reported great sales considering the conditions. Visitors to the event stopped to chat with vendors and many had time to catch up with friends they had not seen in years. According to Mabe, vendors reported that it was well worth their time being there and that they made enough to cover the time and effort to attend the event.

Jeremy Wentworth of Snow Hill Sculptures continued his scheduled chainsaw woodwork demonstration all day and sold many pieces to happy customers who watched as his art took shape. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the many Stokes Arts Vendors who braved the weather and stood out in the rain spreading straw in paths and into vendor booths to dry up water and create a walkable area,” says Mabe.

Visitors to the Stomp came and sat under umbrellas to enjoy the scheduled entertainment. As the first two acts performed it became increasingly noticeable that organizers would not be able to maintain the main stage in heavier rains as the stage roof began to leak and rain blew onto the equipment. The decision was made to move all music indoors to The Arts Place beginning at 2:20 p.m. This did not end things at Moratock park though, for a shuttle system was utilized to move people from better parking areas to Moratock that also stopped at The Arts Place helping to make both locations viable and accessible as patrons could watch live music indoors and ride the shuttle to enjoy a meal and shop at the vendors during breaks in the weather.

The performers at this year’s festival included the Stokes County High School Bands, High Strung Bluegrass, Strum & The Meadows, CC Dance Co., Sarah Burkey Trio, Will Easter, and Kirk Sutphin and Friends.

The annual Stokes Stomp Festival held every September showcases many of the wonderful things that Stokes County has to offer including the scenic river, beautiful mountain views, lively music, handmade crafts, and some of the nicest people you will ever meet.

Started in 1974, the Stokes Stomp is the longest Arts Council sponsored event in North Carolina supporting rural arts.