Two-person play tells story of a journey

DANBURY — The Stokes County Arts Council and Levering Cherry Orchard Theatre are set to bring “Tales of the Waterless Sea” to The Arts Place stage, with shows scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

The one-act play was written by Frank Levering and stars Terri Ingalls as Lois Lindsey and Patrick Butler as Rev. Earl Lindsay. In January of 1901, Levering’s grandfather, Earl Lindsay, a seminary student at Boston University, accompanied his brother Alton to Palm Springs, California, where Alton, diagnosed with TB, hoped to “dry out” in the desert air. This play is the story of that journey – a journey of faith, hope, mortality, and brotherly love. Set in 1959, Rev. Lindsey, then mortally ill, tells the story to his wife.

“Tales of the Waterless Sea” takes the audience back in time to a literal – and metaphorical – desert, a place of rattlesnakes, Cahilla Indians, gold prospectors … and death. Then a “one-horse town,” Palm Springs as it originated in the Wild West comes vividly to life – and along with it, illuminates the hopes and dreams of two devoted brothers.

General Admission to the play is $10, $7 for Stokes County Arts Council Members and $5 for ages 18 and under. Ticket reservations can be made by visiting www.StokesArts.org or by calling 336 593-8159. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door both days.

Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks, with the venue providing socially distanced seating.