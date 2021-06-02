Art exhibit virtual opening is Friday

DANBURY — The Stokes County Arts Council is featuring an exhibit of original paintings by Tori Hagaman in the Apple Gallery during June.

A live virtual opening will be held this Friday at 5:30 p.m. on the Stokes Arts’ Facebook page.

Hagaman is an artist on a mission. Her paintings are used, in part, as a fundraiser for Hydrating Humanity, her church’s non-profit that builds water wells. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from her paintings go to building these wells. More than $5,000 has been raised in the last couple of years, resulting in one completed well and great progress on the second.

Hagaman is an established interior designer in Winston-Salem and a self-taught artist. She started as a landscape painter but quickly discovered that florals would allow her the freedom to paint with colorful abandon. She also enjoys the challenge of still-life, the motion of ocean waves and the captivating gazes of animals. Her occasional bird nests and skyscapes have also been popular. She paints in oils and acrylics.

Visit Hagaman’s website at https://www.victoriahagaman.com/ to see more of her work. The Hydrating Humanity fundraising link is: https://www.myhumanityproject.org/200/artists-on-a-mission

This exhibit will be on display through June 30 in the Apple Gallery at The Arts Place in Danbury, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. For more information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336-593-8159, or visit www.stokesarts.org.