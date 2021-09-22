Engagement Announced

Christopher and Jolene Utt of Danbury are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Makayla Grace, to Howard Ian Waddill of Greensboro. He is the son of Howard and Miranda Waddill of Wake Forest.

Makayla is a 2017 honor graduate of North Stokes High School and a 2021 honor graduate of High Point University. She is currently employed by High Point University as an admissions counselor, working with students in West Virginia, Ohio, Eastern Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Makayla is the granddaughter of Joe and Carol Tilley of Walnut Cove and Mack and Josephine Utt of Supply.

Ian is a 2017 honor graduate of Knightdale High School in Knightdale. He is seeking his BFA in interior architecture at UNC-Greensboro and is currently employed by Lowe’s Foods. He is the bassist for the band Saphron and provides bass and lead vocals for the band Last Waking Moment. Ian is the grandson of Cleve and Mary Lou Franklin of Raleigh, Tom and Lucille Waddill (deceased) and Laura Foster Danner Waddill of Angier.

An invitation only autumn wedding is planned at the Big Creek Lodge at Luna’s Trail in Westfield.