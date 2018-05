Mr. and Mrs. Timmy Mabe of Lawsonvillle are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessie Denise Mabe to Tanner Gray Williams, son of Nathan and Sherry Williams of Germanton, North Carolina. Ms. Mabe is a cosmetologist at Bella Blythe Salon and Spa in King. Mr. Williams is a Production Supervisor at Siemens Energy in Rural Hall. The couple will marry later this month.

