Join Girl Scouts today to become resilient, ready, and strong tomorrow

Turning off the pressure to be perfect and tuning into what makes each of us shine in our own way? That’s what being a Girl Scout is all about! Right now, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is currently forming troops and recruiting new leaders for the new troop year this fall. All girls in grades K-12 are invited to join. Just imagine it- you and your forever friends. Dreaming up adventures. Making the whole world sparkle with your own magic. Girls and their families who are interested in learning more about Girl Scouting and troop opportunities in their area can find several Girl Scout Information Events happening throughout western and central North Carolina by visiting the online calendar at www.girlscoutsp2p.org. “Through the Girl Scout program, we prepare our girls for the future- giving them skills and experiences that will help them as they grow, learn and make decisions,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of GSCP2P. “We want our girls to be resilient, ready and strong for whatever may come their way, and with the opportunities and connections that Girl Scouting offers, we can be positive that will happen.” Girls can participate in Girl Scouting in a troop setting or register as an individual Girl Scout. Either option allows girls opportunities to participate in council and community partnership programming, community service initiatives, the annual cookie program and so much more. Interested in being a volunteer? Volunteer opportunities range from being a troop leader for the year to volunteering on an episodic basis, where you can share a special skill or talent with girls as needed. More information about volunteering can be found at www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/for-volunteers/why-volunteer.html. Ready to join today? Visit www.BeAGirlScout.org. You can also find out more information about Girl Scouting in your area or starting a new troop by contacting info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.