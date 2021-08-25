The Old Paths: Cove Grill — at your service!

Memories abound about the Cove Grill—a Walnut Cove landmark recently destroyed to make way for a highway improvement. Most of these recollections are about the grill as owned and operated by L.D. Sutphin, but readers reminded me that its history goes farther back.

My parents remember going there as teens in the 1950s and early ’60s when it was owned by Jim Booth. According to L.D.’s son Duane, Booth built it as Booth’s Grill in 1958 and ran it until 1966. Some older folks tell me they called it Cove Grill even then.

But does anybody remember that period between Booth and L.D. — from 1966-72 — when Loman Edwards operated it as Loman’s Grill? Booth had it again from 1972-74 before L.D. bought it and ran it for 40 years. Upon L.D.’s passing in 2014, Duane took over the grill until 2019 when the state, through eminent domain, purchased it to construct a safer intersection.

But let’s journey back in time to The Old Paths of Booth’s Cove Grill. Daddy and Mama remember it as a place where they enjoyed curb service. Mama says teens headed there after every ballgame at the old Wal-nut Cove High School. They enjoyed burgers, hot dogs, French fries and more as they socialized through rolled-down car windows.

Cynthia informed me that the music which played over two outdoor speakers came from a jukebox indoors—three songs for a quarter. She, too, recalls sitting in the car waiting on curb service, listening to the likes of Fats Domino and Chuck Berry — especially Berry’s 1959 “Long Distance Information.” The same song, released again by Johnny Rivers in 1964, soared up the charts and probably once more over the speakers at Cove Grill!

My Uncle Andrew thinks you could go indoors even back then and sit at little tables with that famous jukebox nearby.

Prices at Booth’s Cove Grill were affordable, Cynthia remembers—a hot dog for 15 cents and a Pepsi for a dime. Later, her gang would head on over to the Walnut Cove Drive-In, where a carload could get in for a dollar, and popcorn was 10 cents.

(A drive-in theater in Walnut Cove? Yes indeed! Mama says it was located where Burroughs Funeral Home now stands. Peggy remembers her parents taking her there in her pajamas when she was a little girl. Does anyone recall who ran it and for how long?)

But let’s head back to Booth’s Cove Grill, which was particularly a place for dating couples to hang out. Kathie remembers going there after basketball games when she and her husband Ronnie were dating. Most of the team and their teenaged fans would end up there. Servers came out to take orders, and before long, the hot sandwiches and fries were brought out with a milkshake to wash it all down. “Those were the good ol’ days!” Kathie reminisces.

But it wasn’t just established couples like Daddy and Mama or Ronnie and Kathie who frequented this popular hangout. MJ remembers a lot of first dates starting in that parking lot as they listened to radio station WTOB. “It was THE social gathering place of Walnut Cove!” she ex-claimed. I had to laugh when she said there are some Cove Grill stories which probably should not be reported!

In line with MJ’s “first date” memories, Mandi commented that her par-ents met there in 1971 and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. (Even during L.D.’s Cove Grill days, the eating establishment was the place to find true love. His own son Duane met his future wife Amanda when she started working there in 1993. Nearly 30 years later, they have three kids and multiple grandchildren!)

Randy worked at the grill during his junior high days when Edwards owned it. He recalls it still being “the hot spot” to hang out in the ’60s and ’70s — packed on Saturday nights. Randy remembers specifics about each owner. Booth had to control unruly customers when the “hot-rodders” would meet for a race. Edwards was the fastest hot dog wrap-per and moved around quickly on the job. L.D. was known for his stories and jokes.

The consensus is that L.D. was indeed an entertaining host. Terri says that although she misses the food, what she misses most is talking to him. Dennis called him “the master of ceremony and a pretty good quip-ster.” Keith admits he had heard some of L.D.’s stories before but says it didn’t matter. It was just as much fun the next time around!

L.D.’s daughter Loretta says her dad was always joking. Her favorite joke was when someone with curlers in her hair would come inside to order. L.D. would look at the lady with a straight face and ask her how many channels she got.

Others remember L.D. as a skilled mechanic who may have just worked on a car before he fixed you that iconic cheeseburger on toast. His daughter Ramona says she used to pick on him about going from motor oil to peanut oil. “Either way, he was still a grease monkey,” she laughs.

Bobby recalls jokingly telling L.D. he wanted “a transmission burger.” And knowing L.D., he probably never cracked a smile as he asked, “Do you want it to go or take with you?”

But we didn’t care if he changed the oil in our cars then came right back in to cook our food which he then wrapped in Taco Bell paper before put-ting in Wendy’s bags. We didn’t mind that he still wore an old cap listing Cove Grill’s number as 919-591-4945 long after the 336 area code arrived. He was good to his customers.

Deborah loved working there with L.D. and says he had a heart of gold. She remembers him giving free food to those with little or no money. Kelsey, L.D.’s granddaughter, says, “Papa always had many tickets in the drawer from letting people charge. He never let anyone go hungry.”

His daughter-in-law Amanda summed it up: “I saw some of the richest and poorest people eat at Cove Grill—all treated the same. It was a place they could eat together in the dining room as equal money. I saw home-less people come in to buy a cup of coffee for 25 cents and LD tell them to keep their money. Then he’d fix them food to go with the coffee.”

When L.D.’s family closed the grill in 2019, they found stacks and stacks of charge tickets he had written out that never got paid.

From the curbside service of Booth’s Grill to the heartfelt service of the L.D. era, the Cove Grill will long be remembered even after a new road covers the dirt of its demolition. There are some things even bulldozers can’t erase.

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.