The Old Paths: Cove Grill, a landmark lost

How I loved those Sunday mornings when my choir director would take the mic to sing that old standard “Let Us All Go Back to the Old Landmark.” I was a young gal new to that type of running/jumping/shouting church, but boy howdy, when Sister Patsy sang that song, I could feel goosebumps on top of goosebumps which made me want to shout, too!

I was never quite sure what that song was about. I assumed it meant going back to a truth God had set down long ago to serve as a guide. The dictionary defines a natural landmark as “an object or feature of a landscape or town that is easily seen and recognized, especially one that enables someone to establish their location.”

For me, the Cove Grill was such a place. My address was Walnut Cove, but I grew up over on Pine Hall Road. So in order for us to get to town, we had to cross the railroad tracks just past Hedgecock Builder Supply. When we came to the stop sign, right in front of us was Cove Grill. Always. For all of my life.

My school bus stopped at those tracks every school morning, and there it was — Cove Grill, bustling with people rushing to grab an egg biscuit or some tender”lion” and gravy before work. Every afternoon, I passed it again — Cove Grill, busy with folks dropping by to grab a “Whopper” or catfish sandwich. Always. For all of my life.

It was an old landmark for me. A Facebook friend said, “That was one of the landmarks that let me know I was home!” To modify the aforementioned dictionary definition, it was a feature of our town that was easily seen and recognized and enabled us to establish our location. I knew when I saw Cove Grill that I was finally in town. Always. For all of my life.

Well, not anymore. As my friend Tina lamented on Aug. 3, “It was there when I left this morning — came back… GONE!”

We all knew the property had been purchased by the state as an eminent domain transaction for a highway project to provide a simpler and safer intersection. We all knew the Grill had sat empty for two years after being bought out. So we should’ve been prepared to see it go.

But we weren’t.

My friend Kristy felt shock. Deborah said a sadness came over her. Mary Lou, who didn’t grow up here, confessed that she didn’t really have a connection, but actually gasped when she saw it was gone.

The hurt went deeper for others. Phyllis said it was almost like losing a loved one. Sherrie cried out, “Nooo! Not the grill of all grills!” Pam said when she crossed the railroad tracks and saw no Cove Grill standing there, a little bit of her heart was broken. She told her daddy Bob that Walnut Cove would never be the same.

Now all of the above may seem a bit melodramatic for some of you, but losing our old landmark has been tough for many of us. Why is that? My friend Robin thinks it’s always hard seeing town icons removed. She is from King and felt the same way when the original Dairi-O was torn down. She says that although the new building is so much nicer, it will never be the same.

I also believe we latch on to landmarks as something comfortingly familiar from The Old Paths we loved. Walnut Cove already didn’t have many landmarks left. The old Dodson Hotel, a landmark since 1912, was torn down in 2013, but it had not been in use for a long time. The old Mercantile Building is still standing, but it isn’t really in use either.

There are many old buildings in town that are now being used for other purposes, so that’s not quite the same. If I am not mistaken, recently there were only two buildings that had been used continually for over a half-century for their original business purposes — Cove Grill and Monitor Roller Mills.

Now there’s only one.

Amy recalls that when she and her husband first got married in the early ’80s, Cove Grill was their special treat — the only treat 18-year-old newlyweds could afford! She said she would surely trade a dinner at one of the higher-priced places they go to now to grab a hot dog and talk with the owner, L.D. Sutphin, again! “Seeing it gone bothered me more than I expected,” she admitted.

Pam recalls eating at the outdoor cement picnic tables when she was a child. When she and husband Kenny still lived in town, many of their nights included the “burger in the basket” special.

My personal favorite was the cheeseburger on toast. My Granny Smith, gone since 1977, loved that same amazing sandwich! Even my kids thought it was the best ever. I cannot count the number of recent Facebook comments about that burger.

For others, it was the hot dogs that stole their hearts. Amanda, L.D.’s daughter-in-law, knew of a couple who would fly from New York to visit family in Walnut Cove and take two dozen hot dogs back home with them.

Robin recalls her friend Lois Dodson Smith loving the hot dog special and sending Robin to get her one for lunch at least weekly. After Lois donated her historic house to our ministry, we would often be there cleaning, so I’d call in a massive order of hot dog specials. L.D. always answered the phone with the same monotone greeting: “Grill.”

Those hot dogs were regularly the food of choice for tobacco workers back in the day. L.D.’s daughter Loretta remembers farmers coming in to order 30 hot dogs at a time for their priming crews. Judy said she was the lucky one chosen to drive her dad’s truck from the fields to pick up the order. Lynn recalls her dad taking her there to get hot dogs after working in the tobacco fields all day. “We thought we were in Heaven!” she reminisces.

And the price was right, too. Dennis recalls that in the ’70s, you could get three toasted dogs all the way for $1. Kimberly, a bit younger than Dennis, exclaimed, “This place will forever be the world’s greatest home of the $1.98 hot dog special!” Al says he got his first cherry Coke with a hot dog special for $2 during his summertime bicycle-riding days.

Christi commented that we can’t forget Cove Grill milkshakes after ballgames at Lions Park. Eric remembers riding in the back of pickup trucks from the ball field to get those milkshakes. Others, like Brandi who would go there after church, loved the fries best. Bobby raved about the “Poor Boy.”

Those from the older generation remember other types of food and even entertainment at Cove Grill when it was owned by Jim Booth. I plan to dedicate my next column to those even more distant “good ol’ days.”

No matter what generation you are from, Cove Grill had been a familiar landmark for a mighty long time. And in this case, knowing we can’t go back to the old landmark or even see it on our landscape is poignantly painful. I surely hope this new road is worth us losing something we so cherished.

