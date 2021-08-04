Finding a salt that is worth it’s salt

“Sea salt is better than table salt because it has less impurities.” “I wouldn’t use anything but table salt in seasoning my dinner.” “Kosher salt is the best salt for cooking.” “It’s only pink Himalayan salt for me, it’s better for your health.”

Over the years I’ve heard every imaginable thing about salt. You probably have too if you watch cooking shows.

Trying to figure out the dizzying array of salts and how and when to use them is confusing! Don’t believe me? Just wander over to your local grocery and check out the salts!

So, how does one choose the right salt?

In thinking this over I realized that we use the word “salt” in our vernacular referring to people, too! “That old salt just can’t stay off of a boat” (a sailor). “My mama and daddy’s people were the salt of the earth” (good, hard working, simple people). “You are the salt of the earth” – Matthew 5:13 (Christian and referring to the holy spirit within). Finally, “you ain’t worth your salt.” (a slanderous old saying)

The truth is, I don’t have a final word about which cooking salt you should use in your kitchen. I’ll tell you that I tend to use Kosher salt in mine. The flakes are large making it easy to handle and difficult to over-salt a dish. I prefer to use my bare hands to apply salt to foods. Sprinkling with my finger tips lends to better control than trying to sprinkle out of a shaker.

During the grocery shortages in the past year, there were a few times that I couldn’t find kosher salt and in those cases, I used sea salt. We reserve the table salt for Mr. Loaves and Dishes “bug assault” gun. He blasts flies and all kinds of creepy crawlies.

What I do know for sure – besides blasting bugs with salt – is that salt brings out the flavors of almost anything else. Do your grits taste dull and almost metallic? Add salt. Want that sweet caramel or chocolate to taste a little sharper and bright – add a tiny sprinkle of salt.

When preparing a dish with layers of flavor (like a chicken casserole for example, salt each layer. Salt the chicken, salt the pasta and the veggies in the dish. Otherwise, there will be bland yucky layers.

I also know that salt is terrific for toning down bitter flavors. Do your salad greens taste bitter today? Just sprinkle on the salt and the bitter goes away. This is why people sprinkle salt in their bitter coffee.

All that said, I do have a final word on salt in general: where food and people are concerned, it’s better to be a little salty. Then you can hear quotes from your family like I do mine, “why buy salt when I have you?”

There are just a few recipes where no added salt is required and I thought I would share one here. The reason? The cheese, the hot sauce and ranch packet all have loads of salt. So, there you go.

Buffalo Chicken Tater Tot Casserole

Non-stick cooking spray

1 lb. chicken, cooked

8 oz. cream cheese (at room temperature)

½ cup hot sauce (prefer Frank’s Hot Buffalo Chicken Sauce)

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sharp cheddar Cheese (I prefer Tillamook, Helluva or Cabots for best flavor)

1 packet Hidden Valley Ranch dressing or dip

2 tsp garlic powder

½ bag tater tots

5 slices bacon, fried crispy and crumbled

2 tbs. butter, melted

4 stalks green onion, chopped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a 9×9 or 10-inch cast iron skillet with non stick spray. (You can also use a 9×11 or 9×13 baking dish like I did in the photo.)

Use a whole rotisserie chicken or cook your own boneless, skinless breasts or thighs. Remove the skin and shred or chop.

Mix all of the ingredients except the tater tots, bacon, butter and green onion together in a medium sized bowl and pour into the prepared baking dish. Top with a layer of crumbled bacon.

Arrange the tater tots to cover the casserole in a single layer. You can lay them in there like soldiers or you can just pour in and spread out, your choice. Don’t go over a single layer. Depending on the size of your casserole dish, you may have tater tots left over. Brush the tater tots with the melted butter. If you have any left over after painting the top, just drizzle it over the top. (as an alternative, you can spray the top of the tater tots with vegetable oil cooking spray)

Bake at 375 for 25-35 minutes. Everything is already cooked so this is just to warm the whole thing. When you remove from the oven, sprinkle the green onions over the top and serve. (It goes great with Hawaiian rolls.)

