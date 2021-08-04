It’s time for the annual Tent Revival

The Sandy Ridge Community Tent Revival is scheduled for Monday through Aug. 13 beginning nightly at 7:30 p.m. The tent will be set up in the field across from the Community Center and True Life Baptist Church.

The host Pastor is Randy Cook. Pastor Chris Swiatocho is the featured speaker on Monday and Tuesday; Police Officer Sean Houle will give his testimony on Wednesday, and Brother Tod McKeehan will be speaking next Thursday and Friday. There will be special singing nightly.

A benefit for Josh Bartlett will be held on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center. There will be a bake sale, hot dog baskets, a 50/50 drawing, live auction and live music by Robert Tilley & The Hard Times Band, Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys & Vera, and Victory Ministries Trio.

Also, the Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome the Never Too Late bluegrass band to the Community Center on Aug. 14 starting at 6 p.m.

The Sandy Ridge Ruritans invite all to The Hampton Belcher Benefit & Cruise-In Car Show on Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northeast Stokes Volunteer Fire Department. Belcher recently had a kidney transplant and medical bills have accumulated tremendously. Enjoy a hot dog, car show, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and music by None of the Above, Hubert Lawson & The Blue Grass Boys, Chords of Faith, Eddie Carter and Michael Stahly.

Delta United Methodist Church Women will host a yard sale Sept. 9-11. On Aug. 11, they will have baked goods, ham and sausage biscuits and hot dogs for sale.

The Community Center will host a Barn Quilt Paint Party Sept. 25. This will be a 12” x 12” for $35. The maximum class limit is 20 participants, so register now by calling Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 or Kaye Isbell at 336-871-8477. Deeanna Biggs will be the instructor and you may paint on site or pick up. (Pickups will already have paint premeasured based on pattern chosen.)

The Foothills Farm Festival, A Celebration of Southern Appalachian Heritage, will take place Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 1463 Snow Hill Church Road, Danbury. General admission is $5; children 12 and under are free. Check out the Foothills Farm Festival Facebook page for more information.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Mary Lou Rogers Goad, 80, who passed away July 26, and Christina Renee Helms, 44, who passed away July 29.

The Community Center Committee and the residents of Sandy Ridge extend our deepest sympathy to Kaye Isbell and her family on the loss of Kaye’s husband, Guy Eugene “Gene” Isbell, who passed away July 29, age 79. The funeral was this past Tuesday with full military honors provided by Fort Bragg. Interment was in Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Correction: Raven and Morgan Tucker are the proud parents of a daughter, Adalyn Grace, who was born on July 20. Grandparents are Benny and Karen Bullins and Demetra Tucker.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Freedom is the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” – George Orwell

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Easy Fruit Crisp Dump Cake

1 package Betty Crocker Super Moist Yellow Cake mix

½ cup margarine or butter, melted

1 can (21 oz.) cherry pie filling

1 can (18 oz.) crushed pineapple, undrained

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cake mix and margarine in large bowl until crumbly; set aside. Spread pie filling and pineapple in ungreased 13x9x2” pan. Sprinkle cake mix mixture evenly over fruit. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until light brown. Serve warm or cool with ice cream or sweetened whipped cream.

