Mark the end of ‘Dog Days’ with a cool thought

The end of “Dog Days’’ – Aug. 11 – marks the mid-point of summer, which means we still have plenty of hot days remaining. Maybe the humidity will ease off a bit. The days of harvest are here and the warm days will help tomatoes turn red and green beans to mature.

We also see the advent of foggy mornings, a subtle sign of what may be in store for us this winter. My Northampton County grandma believed that fogs during August predicted the snows of winter. She was an early riser so would check for fog each morning. She would keep an accurate record of the dates and density of each fog.

A tomato tip

During this month there may be dry afternoons without thunderstorms. This can cause birds to peck holes in your tomatoes in a quest for moisture. To prevent loss of your crop, harvest the tomatoes just before they turn ripe and place them on your porch or deck, out of direct sunlight, to finish ripening.

Mid-summer dew

The morning dew is starting to hang around longer and linger on the grass until the afternoon. The dew is also wetter and thicker, as well as sticky. On Aug. 24 we will celebrate St. Bartholomew’s Day. It’s said that the dew gets a little colder beginning that morning and will continue to do so each day until the frost arrives. This is one of the early signs of autumn.

Never mow the lawn when dew is on the grass. Wet dew will stick to your mower and promote rust, as well as making a mess on the lawn that creates extra labor. It will also stick to your shoes and cause you to track it into the house. Wait until the grass is dried by the sun; the mower will be cleaner and the lawn will look better.

Pepper harvest is ready

Sweet bell peppers are beginning to ripen. They’re very easy to freeze; just wash them, cut off the tops, remove the seeds, cut into strips and chunks and place the pieces into a pint freezer container.

Pickled jalapeno peppers

This recipe can be prepared and processed in pint canning jars. You’ll need peppers, apple cider vinegar, water, sugar, salt, dill seed and minced dried onion flakes. Wash the peppers and trim the stems, leaving about a half-inch. Make tiny slits in the sides of the peppers so they will absorb the spice liquid. Make a half-vinegar, half-water mixture. For the number of pint jars you have add two tablespoons sugar, one tablespoon salt, one tablespoon onion flakes, and a half teaspoon dill seed. Boil this mixture for four or five minutes. Add your peppers to the jars and pour in the vinegar mixture to cover. Seal the lids and process in a hot water bath canner for five minutes.

Almanac for August

The new moon will occur on Sunday and reaches its first quarter on Aug. 15. There will be a full moon on Aug. 22. The full moon of August, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, is sometimes known as the “Sturgeon Moon.” The name likely came from both colonists and Algonquian-speaking people in northeastern North America. But in the Pacific Northwest it was called the “Salmon Moon” by the native peoples. And in China it’s called the “Lotus moon,” for the blooming of that flower.